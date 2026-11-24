Brighton are pushing hard to beat the rest of the pack to the signature of Atletico Mineiro star Vitao, TEAMtalk understands, with a formal approach imminent for the exciting centre-back.

The Seagulls have accelerated their interest in the 18-year-old Brazilian and are preparing an approach valued at around €14million (£11.7m / $15.4m) ahead of the January window, after extensive scouting in South America.

Vitao, 18, has established himself in the Atletico Mineiro first team this season, making nine league appearances so far and scoring once.

A Brazil Under-20 international and former Under-17 World Cup winner, he is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders to emerge from the Brazilian league in recent years, and those within the game are extremely excited about his potential.

The competition for him is significant. Everton are monitoring developments closely, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan continue to track the defender.

Real Madrid have already sent their South American scouting network to report on him in Belo Horizonte, too.

Despite interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs, Brighton currently hold the strongest position and are expected to be the first to submit an official offer.

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Brighton leading race for Brazilian sensation Vitao

Atletico Mineiro remain reluctant sellers, especially in January.

They have indicated they will not open negotiations below €18million (£15.1m / $19.7m) and would prefer to keep Vitao until at least next summer.

His contract runs until December 2028 and includes a €20million (£16.7m / $21.9m) release clause for overseas clubs.

The Brazilian side control 80 per cent of his economic rights and have opened talks over an improved deal to raise both his salary and the release clause.

No formal bid has yet been made, and a January departure is far from guaranteed given Atletico’s desire to keep their young talent.

However, Brighton’s decision to intensify their efforts and prepare a concrete offer and the interests from some huge clubs mean he is highly unlikely to stay in Brazil.

The expectation among well-placed sources is that Vitao will be playing in Europe by the summer of 2027.

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