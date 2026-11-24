Manchester United and Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Mathis Albert, TEAMtalk understands, with the race for the highly rated 17-year-old gathering serious momentum.

Sources indicate both clubs have made further moves in recent weeks, seeking to secure the exciting teenager’s signature ahead of rivals.

Albert came through the LA Galaxy academy before joining Dortmund in 2024. He quickly rose through the ranks and, in April 2026, became the youngest American to appear in the Bundesliga when he came off the bench in a 4-0 victory over Freiburg.

Later that year, he earned senior caps for the United States under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring against Chile and holding the record as the nation’s youngest modern-era goalscorer.

Despite his promise, first-team opportunities at Dortmund have remained limited under Niko Kovac. Albert has made only a handful of competitive appearances this season, mostly as a substitute, and sources suggest he is keen to play more regularly.

His only start came in the DFB-Pokal against HEBC Hamburg. Dortmund continue to regard him as a key long-term prospect, have rebuffed previous approaches, and are understood to have an extension offer on the table.

His current deal runs until June 2027. They are also calm about the number of starts and first team appearances he has made as they believe in their system to develop him as a top talent. But that hasn’t stopped Pochettino showing interest in a spectacular reunion at Old Trafford.

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Pochettino eyeing Mathis Albert reunion at Man Utd

Interest in Albert is has been around for a while. He previously turned down approaches from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to remain with Dortmund.

Man City later made a formal summer approach, while Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool have also monitored him.

However, United’s pursuit has gained fresh momentum following Pochettino’s appointment at Old Trafford; the Argentine gave Albert his senior international debut and is known to rate him highly.

Barcelona’s fresh activity adds another major European side to the mix, and they could provide United with stiff competition for the teenager’s signature.

A transfer will likely have to wait until next summer, with Dortmund prioritising his development.

Any permanent move to England would also have to wait until Albert turns 18 in May.

With elite clubs positioning themselves and the player’s international profile continuing to rise, the summer of 2027 is shaping up as a the key window for one of American football’s brightest young talents.

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