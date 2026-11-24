Newcastle United have begun tracking Ajax centre-back Dies Janse as they look to strengthen their pipeline of young defensive talent, with the aim of identifying prospects capable of developing into first-team players, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have also confirmed that Newcastle are one of four Premier League sides keen on the defender.

The 20-year-old Dutchman has attracted interest from several clubs and is regarded as a player who could be the subject of a high-profile move in the coming transfer windows.

Janse’s versatility is a major asset, with the Dutchman comfortable operating both as a left-sided centre-back and at left-back.

He progressed through Ajax’s academy and spent the 2025/26 season on loan at FC Groningen, where he established himself as a regular starter, making 31 league appearances and scoring twice.

Since returning to Ajax, he has made 15 senior appearances and is now competing with experienced teammates for a place in the starting XI.

Ajax acted swiftly to tie Janse down to a new deal, extending his contract until June 2030 last September. The move came amid growing interest from across Europe’s top leagues, with Club Brugge among the clubs strongly linked with him earlier in the year.

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Newcastle join race for Ajax star Dies Janse

Ajax’s sporting director, Jordi Cruijff, has acknowledged interest in Janse, but stressed that the club had done everything possible to retain the defender.

Ajax are understood to regard the situation as similar to the one involving Sven Botman, who left for Lille in 2020 before later joining Newcastle. They Dutch giants are determined not to lose another highly rated centre-back too easily.

Newcastle’s interest fits a broader plan. Last summer they signed Sean Steur from Ajax for a fee of £23million, and they are also tracking fellow Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman.

Janse, a regular for the Dutch Under-21 side, has spoken publicly about his desire to play regularly at the highest level and has stressed that his current focus remains on Ajax.

With his contract running until 2030 and no formal approach yet, any move is more likely to be a longer-term prospect than an immediate January deal.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s continued activity in the Dutch market suggests Janse will remain firmly on their radar in the months ahead, while other Premier League sides could become more active towards the 2027 summer window.

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