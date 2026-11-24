Newcastle are serious about signing a striker shortlisted by Manchester United, while there’s further bad news for the Red Devils on a second transfer thanks to the Magpies.

Man Utd are approaching what may well be the most important transfer window in the club’s history. Failure to preside over a fruitful window could resign the Red Devils to relegation.

Additions are being sought in the left-back, centre-back and striker positions, though per the Daily Mail, there’s only around £50m to spend prior to player sales.

Accordingly, Man Utd must carefully select their targets to ensure they can make the multiple additions they so desperately require.

TEAMtalk understands Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli are on their radar as far as the striker spot goes.

Toney has operated at roughly a goal per game in the Saudi Pro League (69 goals in 72 SPL appearances) since leaving Brentford in 2024.

But according to a fresh update from the i paper, any Man Utd attempts to bring Toney back to England could be derailed by Newcastle.

Newcastle could snatch Ivan Toney in January

The report noted Newcastle are ready to back Matthias Jaissle in the winter window, and after selling big names like Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon over the summer, the club’s finances are in rude health.

Like Man Utd, Newcastle aim to add firepower by way of a new frontman. Toney – who was on the club’s books between 2015-18 – is in their sights.

And per the report, Newcastle’s interest in signing Toney is becoming ever more serious, even despite club officials moving to play down the rumours.

The i paper stated: ‘It may have been played down internally, but the Ivan Toney dashboard is flashing.’

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Furthermore, it was stressed Newcastle are not averse to signing older players in the 27-30 bracket on the back of most of their summer recruits being much younger. Toney is 30.

The only caveat is any experienced players who do arrive must already have Premier League experience, which Toney possesses.

The England international scored 20 goals in the top flight in his last full campaign with Brentford. In that season (2022/23), only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane notched more.

More bad news for Man Utd

There’s further bad news for Man Utd in the piece, with the report stressing Newcastle’s improved financial position means there’ll be no sale of Lewis Hall in January.

Hall was Man Utd’s top target in the left-back position over the summer before ultimately penning fresh terms at St. James’ Park in September.

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It’s highly doubtful as to whether Man Utd could afford what Hall would cost in January anyway, but per the report, that’s a moot point because Newcastle simply won’t sell.

The i paper concluded: ‘Newcastle’s improved financial position also represents bad news for Manchester United and other potential suitors for Lewis Hall – there will be no January sale.’