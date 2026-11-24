Insider Nicolo Schira has revealed Arsenal ‘approaches’ for a Champions League striker in red-hot form, with the view of his club also known.

The Gunners are continuing to look for attacking talent after some big names bypassed them in the summer. Moves for the likes of Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers were all not possible for various reasons.

But with uncertainty over the future of Viktor Gyokeres, an injury to Bukayo Saka and the left-wing spot not nailed down, Arsenal are looking for more reinforcements.

They are among the clubs linked with Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, who scored a hat-trick in his side’s 4-4 draw with Atalanta on Sunday, and Schira has revealed the strength of interest from the Gunners.

He stated on X that Inter have ‘turned down’ Arsenal’s approaches and Newcastle’s €60million (£50m) bid.

Further to that, it’s stated Esposito is ‘non-transferable,’ with a contract until 2032.

READ MORE: Walcott tells Arsenal to sign lethal striker who rejected Man Utd in ‘blockbuster’ deal

Arsenal have had eyes on Pio Esposito for months

Long before Esposito’s impressive display for Inter at the weekend, the Italian international has had the eyes of Premier League champions Arsenal on him.

TEAMtalk revealed in October that the Gunners watched Esposito in action for his nation against Turkey, with the striker scoring in a 4-1 victory.

Sources also stated scouts from the club had been in attendance to watch some of his Inter games this campaign.

It was said at the time that Arsenal were taking Esposito seriously as they assessed their striker options ahead of 2027.

But sources also stated that the striker remained committed to Inter, and the stance from the Italian outfit as that they are committed to him, too.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Barcelona all seem they’re going to be out of luck in the chase for the Italian star.

How long Inter can keep up their not for sale stance will be interesting given the form being shown by the 21-year-old at the moment.

They do indeed have a strong position given the six-year deal Esposito signed of late.

But the striker has, in the last five matches for club and country, scored eight goals, with two coming in a historic victory over France for Italy, and three in his last game against Atalanta.

Continuing to perform like that will keep big sides in the chase for Esposito.