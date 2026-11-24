Brighton are among a host of Premier League clubs to have made enquiries over the availability of highly-rated Brazilian defender Jonathan Jesus ahead of the January window, though they face stiff competition from across Europe, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Cruzeiro centre-back has rapidly emerged as one of South America’s most talked-about young defenders after a standout 2026 campaign in Belo Horizonte, where he has racked up more than 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s impressive domestic form was rewarded earlier this month when he earned his first senior international call-up under Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, coming off the bench to make his debut against Japan in Singapore on November 14 before earning his first start three days later in a dominant 7-0 friendly victory over the host nation.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Jesus is renowned for being aggressive and strong in the tackle while possessing notable pace and athleticism.

Beyond his physical dominance, scouts have been equally impressed by his composure in possession and believe his recovery speed makes his game tailor-made for the demands of the European top flight.

We can confirm that no fewer than nine Premier League sides – Brighton, Bournemouth, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Fulham, and Everton – are among the clubs who have been monitoring Jesus closely in recent months.

Several of those English clubs dispatched scouts to watch him in action during the recent international break, while others have already made direct contact with intermediaries to establish the exact financial parameters required to get a deal over the line in the New Year.

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Premier League clubs face serious competition for Jonathan Jesus

English suitors will not have a clear run at Jesus’ signature, however, with the defender also generating significant interest elsewhere on the continent.

We understand that Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto – both renowned for providing a proven European stepping stone for elite Brazilian talent – are showing a strong interest in Jesus, while it is believed that clubs in France and Spain have also held conversations regarding a potential move.

Ukrainian powerhouses Shakhtar Donetsk are also showing a keen interest in the 22-year-old.

Famous for their extensive South American scouting network and track record of developing Brazilian prospects for Europe’s elite leagues, Shakhtar view Jesus as an ideal fit for their project and are ready to rival Western European clubs for his signature.

Cruzeiro officials are fully aware of the mounting European interest in their prized defensive asset, who has been a regular fixture in their Serie A and Copa Libertadores lineups this year – most recently playing the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 league victory away at Chapecoense.

While the former Ceara youngster remains tied down to a long-term contract running until June 2029, Cruzeiro are realistic about the pull of Europe’s top leagues and the growing momentum behind his recent international breakthrough.

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