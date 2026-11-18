Brighton star Yasin Ayari has dropped a major development surrounding his future club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, while a transfer expert reveals the Seagulls may have fumbled an upcoming international ace as Bayern Munich sniff around the attacking midfielder.

Ayari, who has been key to Brighton’s scintillating start to the season, with the south coast side sitting just behind table-toppers Arsenal in the Premier League, has been in the epicentre of growing transfer interest in recent months, with Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan, AS Roma, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce all monitoring the 23-year-old.

The midfielder, who signed for Brighton in January 2023 before two Championship loan moves, has started excellently this season, picking up three goals in his nine Premier League appearances, including the eventual winner in Brighton’s narrow 1-0 victory over then high-flyers Manchester City.

And the exciting young midfielder has captured plenty of admirers with his recent performances; as attention on the midfielder heats up as he approaches the end of his contract, his fine form has hit the national stage, with Ayari featuring in Sweden’s 3-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on 14 November as well as picking up 65 minutes in a striking partnership with Viktor Gyokeres on Tuesday night.

His strong start to the season has even put him in contention to win the Guldbollen, the award for the best male Swedish footballer each year. Speaking on the award ahead of his nation’s clash with Poland on Tuesday, Ayari said: “It’s of course difficult for me to say that I’ll win it, but I’m happy with what I’ve achieved this year. Then it’s up to the voters to choose who will win.”

Then, when asked about Brighton’s surprising start to the season, he said: “We have a clear identity and everyone follows it to the letter. We are like a big family. Everyone loves to play football and everyone has fun. That’s it first and foremost.

“Then everyone has fantastic qualities. Then the coach (Fabian Hürzeler) has done a good job. To bring out all the qualities on the pitch.

But despite their incredible form, Ayari was unable to confirm his attendance for the Gulls any further than this season. He said: “I’m in Brighton and I’m happy where I am.

“Things are going well for me at the moment. Then we’ll see what’s to come.”

So, it looks as though Ayari may be considering a summer exit once his contract expires, which is no good for Brighton fans, especially with RB Leipzig loanee Brajan Gruda also looking like a future departure after a fantastic start for Germany recently.

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Leipzig look ready to go all in for Gruda

After an electric start to national team life, with two goals and two assists from his first two Germany games during the latest international break, Brighton player yet Leipzig loanee looks to be staying in Germany for the foreseeable, with his current club expected to activate the obligation to buy clause at the end of his loan stay, whilst European giants Bayern Munich also admire the 22-year-old.

With two goals and five assists in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season, a full purchase from the German side isn’t surprising, but it could be a serious loss for Brighton if they let a potential world beater go so easily.

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg said: “The obligation to buy for Brajan Gruda will be activated in 2027 due to accounting reasons.

“The total package for RB Leipzig will amount to €30m, including bonuses. Gruda will then get a contract until 2031, which has already been agreed.

“Bayern have always had him on their list, even before his move to Brighton. However, he is currently not a concrete transfer target for Bayern – unless something extraordinary happens, such as the sale of Michael Olise.”

Potentially two big losses for Brighton, but the Seagulls are also looking to make some signings of their own as they monitor a highly rated Brazilian sensation.