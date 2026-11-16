Brighton, Everton lead Premier League interest in Brazilian sensation with €20m release clause – Exclusive

Atletico Mineiro are working extremely hard to secure their 18-year-old centre-back Vitao on a new contract and raise his release clause, with TEAMtalk able to confirm interest from the likes of Brighton and Everton in the teenager.

The defender is currently tied to the club until December 2028, with a €20million (£16.7m) release clause applicable to foreign clubs.

Mineiro control 80% of his economic rights, with the remaining 20% split between the player and his representatives.

However, the Brazilian side have been pushing hard to agree improved terms that would include a significant salary increase and a higher clause, helping their negotiating position.

Sources state that any offer falling below the existing clause will be resisted as much as possible in January, as Mineiro’s hope is to keep Vitao until at least the summer.

Mineiro believe further regular football until the summer in Brazil will be best for his development and increase his transfer value.

There are also suggestions from sources that the club has set a minimum figure of €18m (£15m) before they would be prepared to enter serious discussions in January.

Despite this stance, momentum is building towards a possible January move.

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Brighton and Everton in the mix for Vitao

Brighton are expected to be the first club to make a formal approach, with sources stating they have worked hard on Vitao.

Everton have also been mentioned as interested parties, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan continue to monitor the teenager’s progress.

However, it’s Brighton’s interest that is understood to be the most advanced, having tracked him the highly-rated young talent for some time.

Vitao has already established himself in Eduardo Dominguez’s first-team squad this season, making around 18 senior appearances and scoring once.

The Brazil youth international offers a blend of physicality, aerial ability and great technical composure that has caught the attention of top European scouts.

While Vitao is not an easy target to get this January, the fact that Mineiro are struggling to nail him down to a new deal means it’s only a matter of time before he makes a move to Europe.