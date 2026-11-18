A host of Premier League and Championship clubs are tracking Stevenage defender Jack Taylor, with the highly-rated youngster emerging as a potential January transfer target following his impressive loan spell at Exeter City, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for Stevenage, despite joining the club from non-league Sutton United in the summer.

Instead, Stevenage opted to send Taylor out on loan to Exeter, where he has enjoyed a standout campaign and rapidly established himself as one of the most exciting young defensive prospects in the lower leagues.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Brighton, Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Millwall and Norwich City are among the clubs who have been keeping a close eye on the centre-back in recent weeks.

A number of those sides were understood to have scouts present for Exeter’s FA Cup first-round clash against Huddersfield Town, which produced a major upset as the Grecians claimed a memorable 2-1 victory over the then League One leaders.

Taylor was among the goalscorers that afternoon, further enhancing his growing reputation and giving watching scouts another opportunity to assess his considerable potential.

However, it is his defensive qualities that are attracting the most attention, with his combination of physical presence, athleticism and composure making him an increasingly attractive proposition.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Taylor is an imposing central defender but is also blessed with considerable pace, a combination that has not gone unnoticed by recruitment departments across the Premier League and Championship.

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Jack Taylor destined for big 2027 transfer

His rise has been particularly impressive given the route he has taken through the game. Taylor had to battle his way through the non-league ranks before getting his opportunity at Sutton United, although his first-team debut for the club came during their time in the Football League.

His performances have now put him firmly on the radar of clubs higher up the pyramid, with his rapid progression potentially set to continue in 2027.

TEAMtalk understands that several interested clubs are already considering whether to make a move for Taylor, potentially completing a deal while allowing him to remain at Exeter for the remainder of his loan spell.

Such an arrangement could appeal to all parties, allowing the defender to continue his development with regular first-team football while providing his new club with the opportunity to secure a highly-rated young prospect.

For Stevenage, meanwhile, Taylor’s emergence represents an interesting situation.

Having signed him from Sutton in the summer before immediately sending him out on loan, the League One club could now find themselves in a position to make a substantial profit on a player who has yet to feature for their senior side.