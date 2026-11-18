Arsenal are willing to go big for Antonio Nusa, with a report revealing how much the Gunners are ready to pay for the RB Leipzig winger.

With Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are on the hunt for a left-winger.

Christos Tzolis and Eberechi Eze are the two main options for Arsenal for the left wing at the moment.

On November 14, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are in talks over a January 2027 deal for Nusa.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have been regularly scouting Nusa this season and have been impressed with the Norway international winger.

We understand that Arsenal have held talks with Nusa’s representatives, with the RB Leipzig winger ready to move to the Premier League champions.

Sources have also told Bailey that while there is no release clause in Nusa’s contract, Leipzig want €80million (£67) for him.

It has now emerged that Arsenal are ready to pay €75m (£62.5m) for Nusa.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 Arsenal signings in Premier League era ranked – two current players included; legends in top 3

Arsenal ready to make Antonio Nusa most expensive Norwegian player

According to reliable transfer journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Arsenal are ‘willing to pay’ €75m (£62.5m) for Nusa, which is just €5m (£4.5m) short of the asking price.

If the north London club do follow through, then that transfer fee would make Nusa the most expensive Norwegian footballer in history.

Jones, who has over 125,000 followers on X, has added that it will not be easy for Arsenal to do a deal with Leipzig.

Nusa is one of the best and most important players for Leipzig, who are fourth in the Bundesliga table at the moment.

The Norwegian winger has scored six goals and given eight assists in 15 matches in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also recently said that Leipzig do not want to sell Nusa in the middle of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I’m getting many questions. Can Nusa move in January? What is the price? What’s the situation?

“My understanding is that RB Leipzig start at around €70-75 million for Antonio Nusa, so he’s quite expensive.

“Leipzig believe he’s one of the best wingers on the market, and they will not offer any discount for Nusa.

“It’s also important to say that Leipzig’s expectation is to continue with the player until the summer transfer window and then consider a potential exit if a good proposal arrives.

“They are not pushing to sell Nusa in January. I think the possibility of him leaving in January is not particularly concrete. It’s not easy. Either there is a completely crazy bid or, for Nusa, it’s going to be the summer.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal reach brutal verdict on Endrick transfer as Real Madrid make feelings clear – Exclusive