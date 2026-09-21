Manchester United have no concerns over Michael Carrick’s position at this stage, with club sources insisting there has been no contact with potential managerial candidates despite claims in Italy that Antonio Conte could be an option, TEAMtalk understands.

We revealed last week that Carrick was not in danger of losing his job and sources have reiterated that stance over the weekend, with the club continuing to back the former United midfielder.

United have endured a difficult start to the season, with just one Premier League victory so far and the club heading into the international break after needing a late Matheus Cunha goal to salvage a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

They currently sit a lowly 12th with five games played.

The result was viewed internally as an important one to avoid losing, given the pressure already surrounding the team after a difficult opening to the campaign.

Carrick has also had to deal with circumstances beyond his direct control, with fan protests continuing and the growing uncertainty surrounding prized young player JJ Gabriel adding another issue for the club to manage.

We understand the United hierarchy remain conscious that much of the turmoil around the club is outside Carrick’s sphere of work and there is no appetite for a knee-jerk managerial change.

That stance has also been reinforced in response to claims from Italy suggesting Conte had been lined up as a potential replacement.

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Man Utd sources respond to Antonio Conte links

Sources have told TEAMtalk that nobody at United has had contact with Conte or any other potential managerial candidate and there has been no approach made regarding the Italian.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss is currently a free agent after leaving Napoli in the summer and is understood to be waiting for what he considers to be the right opportunity before deciding on his next move.

Indeed, sources close to Conte have told us that the 56-year-old is waiting for the “right project”, although they would not confirm whether his preference would be to remain in Italy, return to England or consider an opportunity elsewhere.

Conte’s availability has inevitably led to speculation, particularly with several of Italy’s leading clubs making indifferent starts to the new season.

AC Milan, Juventus, Atalanta have all made underwhelming starts and Conte been mentioned with a possible return to Turin and Bergamo where he has previously had spells in charge.

Milan, who only appointed Ruben Amorim in the summer, is arguably the only major Italian club Conte has yet to take charge of during his illustrious career.

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