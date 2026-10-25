Chelsea star shocked by Xabi Alonso snub as huge January decision looms

Estevao is growing increasingly frustrated with life under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the teenage winger shocked by just how little first-team football he has been afforded so far this season.

The 19-year-old has played just 47 minutes of Premier League football this term and was once again left on the substitutes’ bench for Chelsea’s home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The fact that Portuguese teenager Geovany Quenda was handed a starting spot ahead of him did not go unnoticed, with Estevao increasingly concerned about his lack of involvement under Alonso.

The Chelsea head coach has urged members of his squad to remain patient and bide their time, insisting opportunities will come. However, sources indicate that Estevao has been surprised by the extent to which he has been left on the sidelines during the opening stages of the campaign.

The Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge with huge expectations, having established himself as one of South America’s most exciting young talents, and he impressed hugely in his maiden campaign. While Chelsea remain convinced he has a major future at the club, there is growing frustration over his current lack of opportunities.

Chelsea sources insist Estevao remains a significant part of the club’s long-term plans, but the competition for attacking places is proving fierce. Morgan Rogers’ arrival and Pedro Neto’s growing importance to the side have made the teenager’s route into the starting XI increasingly difficult.

For a player eager to make his mark in English football, the lack of meaningful minutes has become a source of concern.

Indeed, Estevao’s most significant involvement this season has come away from club football. During the recent international break, he started both of Brazil’s friendly matches, giving him the regular minutes he has struggled to secure at Chelsea.

While Estevao respects the opportunity he has been given at Stamford Bridge and understands the need to compete for his place, he firmly believes he should be playing more regularly. His ambition is to establish himself in Alonso’s side rather than spend the campaign watching from the sidelines.

Estevao plotting crunch Chelsea talks

For now, the teenager remains focused on forcing his way into the manager’s plans, but the situation could become more difficult to ignore as the season progresses.

Sources indicate that the turn of the year could prove an important point in assessing his future. If his involvement has not improved by then, Estevao’s situation is likely to require further discussion, with the player keen to see a clearer pathway towards regular first-team football.

Chelsea, for their part, insist they have no plans to allow the Brazilian to leave on loan. The club remain committed to his long-term development and believe he can become an important player in the years ahead.

However, sources suggest that position could be revisited in January if Estevao is still not receiving the minutes expected by that stage of the season.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Chelsea and Manchester City have both dispatched scouts to watch an in-form Champions League striker.