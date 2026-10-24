Man Utd in dreamland as top January transfer target says YES to joining

Manchester United have identified their ‘top target’ for the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can confirm the left-back has already greenlit a move to Old Trafford.

Whether Michael Carrick will be the manager when the January transfer window opens its doors remains to be seen. But what is clear is Man Utd desperately require new blood at left-back.

Patrick Dorgu – injured anyway – is now internally viewed as more of a winger than defender. That’s left Luke Shaw as the only senior recognised left-back on the books, and his fitness record is patchy at best.

The BBC recently revealed that INEOS are privately admitting the failure to add a left-back and striker in the summer just gone was a mistake.

Their chief football reporter, Simon Stone, wrote: ‘The club’s recruitment department is working on potential targets for January given it is accepted the strategy of not signing left-back competition for Luke Shaw and striking support for Benjamin Sesko was flawed.’

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, subsequently declared United plan to ‘attack’ the winter window on two conditions – the right players are available and results haven’t improved.

And according to the latest from the Daily Briefing, Man Utd have zeroed in on who their top target at left-back should be.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum is that man, with the report claiming he is viewed as the preferred option above other targets including Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).

Perhaps factoring into why United have chosen Raum as the top choice is the fact he’s by far the easiest of the lot to sign, and probably the cheapest too.

David Raum says YES to joining Man Utd in January

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, previously brought news on October 1 of Raum giving the green light to joining Man Utd in January.

The 28-year-old’s current contract at Leipzig expires at the end of the season, and Raum is more than willing to cut his spell in east Germany short by six months in order to join the Red Devils.

What’s more, given he’ll have just six months left on his deal come January, the transfer fee required to seal this deal should not be high.

At 28, Raum would represent an immediate solution, albeit not a long-term one. He’d bring leadership, being Leipzig’s captain, and a wealth of experience at both club and international level.

Raum has 40 caps to his name for Germany and over the past three campaigns, provided an impressive 28 assists across all competitions.

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When giving his take on Raum’s situation earlier in October, Fabrizio Romano stated: “Look, one to watch I think in summer 2027 and with this contract situation expiring and so interesting is David Raum, the German left-back.

“Because there are several top clubs around Europe looking at left-backs. David Raum has international experience doing very well for Red Bull Leipzig.

“He’s a solid left back and so a player to watch for sure.

“There were some links with Man United, let’s see because Man United are still looking at that position.

“But for sure there could be movement around David Raum and that could be one to watch.”