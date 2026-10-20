Chelsea fully intend to sign prolific Ligue 1 attacker as BlueCo transfer plan revealed

Gessime Yassine is comfortable knowing his future is set to lie at Chelsea, despite growing interest from a host of rival Premier League clubs who have been monitoring his rapid rise at Strasbourg, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a right or left winger, is emerging as one of the brightest attacking prospects in France, with his performances attracting attention from across England.

However, Chelsea and their BlueCo ownership group have a clear plan for the youngster, who is understood to be happy with the prospect of eventually making the move to west London.

TEAMtalk revealed in September that Chelsea and BlueCo were delighted with the progress Yassine has made since arriving at Strasbourg, and that admiration has only strengthened as the campaign has developed.

Yassine joined Strasbourg in January and has wasted little time making an impression. With two goals and two assists already to his name this season, the attacker is showing why he is regarded as a talent with significant potential.

His development has not gone unnoticed, with Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Brentford, Everton and Nottingham Forest all understood to have been watching him closely this season.

The growing list of admirers underlines the impression Yassine has made in France, but Chelsea remain firmly positioned to benefit from his progress.

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BlueCo have big plans for Gessime Yassine

Chelsea see the 20-year-old as an option for the future, although it remains unclear whether they would prefer to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2027 or wait until a later stage.

What is clear, however, is that the club’s long-term plans include bringing him to west London.

Chelsea are understood to be hugely impressed by what they have seen from Yassine, with the wider BlueCo structure allowing the club to track his development closely at Strasbourg before determining the right moment for him to make the next step.

That pathway has become an important part of the ownership group’s strategy, with Strasbourg providing a platform for promising young players to gain experience and develop before potentially moving into Chelsea’s first-team picture.

Yassine’s situation is particularly interesting given the competition for his signature.

Brighton and Newcastle have both built reputations for identifying emerging talent, while Sunderland, Brentford, Everton and Nottingham Forest are also keeping a close eye on his performances.

For those clubs, the prospect of landing one of France’s most promising young attackers could be appealing. However, Chelsea’s existing relationship with Strasbourg and their established interest in Yassine give them a significant advantage in shaping his future.

Chelsea may not sign Yassine immediately

Chelsea are already well stocked in the wide attacking positions, making an immediate move for another young forward less straightforward.

That depth means the club can afford to take a longer-term view, allowing Yassine to continue developing rather than rushing him into a first-team role before he is ready.

The timing of any potential move remains the key uncertainty. Chelsea have yet to make clear whether they want Yassine in West London in 2027 or whether his development at Strasbourg will continue beyond that point.

Nevertheless, the direction of travel is clear. Chelsea and BlueCo have been encouraged by his progress, and the club are understood to view him as a player they want to bring into their plans in the near future.

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