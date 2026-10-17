Arsenal and Chelsea intrigued by Swedish midfielder – Exclusive

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been left hugely impressed by Swedish starlet Oliver Mansson, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Premier League giants are intrigued by the potential of the 17-year-old midfielder.

Mansson has emerged as one to watch in Sweden after breaking into the first team at IFK Göteborg this season under head coach Joachim Björklund, with his performances attracting growing attention from clubs across England.

The holding midfielder made his senior debut aged just 16 earlier in the summer and has continued to make an impression, with his maturity and technical ability standing out despite his tender years.

One well-placed Swedish source has confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal and Chelsea were particularly impressed by what they saw from Mansson, with both clubs left intrigued by his long-term potential.

Standing at 6ft, Mansson has the physical profile to develop into a commanding presence in midfield, but it is his technical qualities that are generating much of the excitement around him.

The teenager’s vision and control are considered well beyond his years, while his ability to dictate play from a deeper position has helped put him on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs.

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Tottenham Hotspur also keen on Oliver Mansson – sources

Arsenal and Chelsea are not alone in keeping a close eye on the development of Mansson.

We can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have also checked on Mansson in recent weeks.

The breadth of interest underlines the growing attention surrounding the teenager, who is now gaining valuable first-team experience in Swedish football at a crucial stage of his development.

For IFK Goteborg, Mansson’s emergence represents an exciting prospect, with the club able to offer him a platform to continue developing while attracting interest from further afield.

There is no indication at this stage that a transfer is imminent, but with Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs impressed by his potential and several other Premier League sides monitoring his progress, Mansson is a name to watch heading into 2027.

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