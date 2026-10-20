Ronald Araujo to Liverpool from Barcelona permanent deal has ONE major problem – Fabrizio Romano

Ronald Araujo, who is on loan at Liverpool from Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool could face a problem in making Ronald Araujo’s loan deal with Barcelona permanent.

Liverpool signed Araujo on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

The Reds have an option to make the Uruguay international defender’s loan deal permanent for £47.1million next summer.

The 27-year-old has done well for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 10 matches in all competitions.

Araujo said this week that he is happy at Liverpool, who will take on Villarreal at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Transfer guru Romano has reported that Liverpool, too, are happy with the impact that Araujo has made at Anfield so far.

However, according to the Italian journalist, Liverpool will not make a decision on the long-term future of the defender, adding that his salary is a potential problem.

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Ronald Araujo salary at Barcelona potential problem for Liverpool

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you that Ronald Araujo is very happy. It’s like fresh air.

“At Liverpool, it was not easy for Araujo to leave Barcelona because Araujo loves Barca. Araujo was a captain; Araujo was a big friend of all his teammates.

“So, Araujo loves life at Barcelona, but now he’s very happy at Liverpool.

“The connection has been very good with the fans. So, the Araujo situation is definitely one to watch for 2027.”

Romano said: “Today Ronald Araujo speaking to the press said it’s too early, I don’t know what’s going to happen, I am very happy here, I feel very comfortable, but I don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s too early.

“And the reality is that Liverpool will decide in 2027 what to do with Ronald Araujo.So, not now, and I am told not even in December, January.

“Liverpool will take their time. They have all the time.

“They are not forced by anyone to decide before or ahead of schedule, so the buy-option is there for summer 2027.

“Liverpool will take their time, but Liverpool feedback on Ronald Araujo are very positive.

“Then again, let’s see the decision. Also again, don’t forget the salary.

“Araujo is not just about the €55million buy-option clause, it’s also about the salary. The salary of Araujo at Barcelona was a huge salary.

“I don’t like to come here and speak about salaries in detail, but it’s a very big salary.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen next, but, for sure, the connection is quite good.”

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