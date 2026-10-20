Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea ‘contacts’ with £100m star’s agent as Liverpool lock on to Plan B

Chelsea look to have barged Liverpool aside in the race to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Blues have made contact with the player’s agent and are working hard to secure his signing, while also revealing the Merseyside side are now focused on landing an alternative target instead.

As revealed last week, Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer, and TEAMtalk understands it would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. As a result, the Cherries now face the growing possibility of losing the England international – with the door very much swinging open for a January move.

Having previously insisted that Scott is not for sale, sources now believe the South Coast club would be prepared to listen if an offer in excess of £100million arrived.

Furthermore, we understand that Scott has two major reasons for wanting to quit the Vitality Stadium.

With his deal expiring in June 2028, Bournemouth know their best chances of achieving a big fee for the player will arrive in the upcoming January window and, with the winter window opening for business in just 74 days’ time, Chelsea are already jostling to land the player.

To that end, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 15 that the 23-year-old favoured the move to Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

Now, Romano has backed up that theory and claims Chelsea are very much in a position of power to secure a deal for the £100m-rated midfielder.

“A January move for the Bournemouth midfielder is possible, as I told you, especially if a big proposal arrives,” Romano said.

“Let me clarify one thing. Bournemouth are not putting Alex Scott on the market. It is not that Bournemouth are saying they want to sell Alex Scott. Obviously, he is a fantastic player and an England international. So, they are now opening the door, which is different. In the summer, the door was closed. Now, the door is open.

“Chelsea are there, for sure. Chelsea are very interested in the player. Chelsea have had several contacts with his agents. Chelsea considered Alex Scott their top target in midfield over the summer, and it was not possible to proceed, but Chelsea loved the player. So, Chelsea are still there.”

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While Romano insists he cannot discount Liverpool from the race to sign Scott – and particularly as the player thrived under the management of now-Reds boss Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium – the Reds look more likely to move for an alternative instead.

“Then there is Liverpool. Liverpool made calls at the end of June and the beginning of July. They never submitted a bid, unlike Chelsea. Chelsea made a bid and were there for Alex Scott, but Bournemouth rejected it.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen next. I wanted to clarify one thing, guys. Chelsea are definitely there for Alex Scott. Again, regarding Liverpool, it was about calls, but as far as Liverpool are concerned, let’s see what is going to happen with Alex Scott.”

Indeed, Romano has explained why the Reds could instead opt to sign Monaco star Lamine Camara, valued at £59m, instead.

“So, Liverpool are following Lamine Camara. They have been tracking him for a long time. There have been some calls regarding Alex Scott, and Liverpool have also been tracking Lamine Camara.

“What I can tell you is that Liverpool are planning to do something important in midfield in 2027, adding very good players to that area. So, these are not just backup players. They want players who can be starters or future starters at Liverpool.”

Ruling nothing out and covering all bases, Romano added: “Midfield is an area Liverpool have started considering, not just because of the calls regarding Alex Scott, with Chelsea also interested, and not just because of their appreciation of Lamine Camara. It is also a general consideration.”

Camara, meanwhile, has broken his silence on his failure to join Chelsea on deadline day and revealed where his mind is at with regard to a future move to the Premier League.

In other news, Ronald Araujo has opened up on his chances of making a permanent move to Anfield next summer, having sent the Liverpool faithful this heartwarming message.