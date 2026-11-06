Tottenham and Man Utd to battle for Gibbs-White as Nott’m Forest transfer decision made

Morgan Gibbs-White remains central to Nottingham Forest’s long-term plans under Oliver Glasner, but TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are continuing to monitor the England international’s situation.

Forest have no intention of losing one of their most important players, but interest from two Premier League heavyweights is gathering pace as both clubs assess their attacking midfield options ahead of future transfer windows.

Tottenham, in particular, remain huge admirers of Gibbs-White after coming close to securing his signature in 2025.

We have been told that Spurs have never lost their interest in the 26-year-old. They continue to believe he would be open to a move to north London, despite his decision to commit his future to Forest following the previous transfer battle.

Gibbs-White subsequently signed a new contract at the City Ground, but with just over two years remaining on his current deal, his longer-term situation is one that rival clubs are continuing to monitor.

We can confirm that Tottenham remain hugely interested in the midfielder, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and influential attacking players.

Despite their significant summer spending, Spurs are continuing to back Roberto De Zerbi, who is understood to be particularly keen on bringing Gibbs-White to the club.

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De Zerbi wants to add further creativity and attacking quality to his squad, with Gibbs-White viewed as a player capable of making a major difference in the final third.

We understand that De Zerbi is not yet convinced that the likes of James Maddison and Conor Gallagher will become major parts of his long-term plans at Tottenham.

That uncertainty is one of the reasons Spurs remain intent on strengthening their midfield options, with Gibbs-White emerging as a particularly attractive target.

Man Utd could replace Fernandes with Gibbs-White

Gibbs White’s representatives are aware that Tottenham’s admiration remains strong, but they also know there is interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Manchester United are another club to have entered the picture.

We can confirm that United have made enquiries as they assess Gibbs-White’s situation and consider their longer-term midfield and attacking options.

The interest is understandable given the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

United are carrying out work on potential alternatives should Fernandes eventually move on, and Gibbs-White is a player whose performances and profile have attracted their attention.

The former Wolves man has developed into one of the Premier League’s most feared attacking midfielders, combining creativity, work rate and leadership to become a hugely influential figure at Forest.

However, any club hoping to prise him away from the City Ground will face a significant challenge.

Forest are adamant that Gibbs-White is not available and would not entertain a departure in the January transfer window.

The club regard him as a central figure in their project under Glasner and firmly believe the player remains committed to helping them achieve their ambitions – which at the moment means helping them away from the bottom reaches of the Premier League table after a difficult start to the season.

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