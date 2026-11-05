Estevao: Romano reveals Chelsea final decision on accepting ‘big proposal’ to sell winger to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea have made a final decision on whether to sell Estevao Willian with a “big proposal” amid interest from FC Barcelona.

Estevao has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Chelsea over the past few months, partly because he has dropped in the pecking order after manager Xabi Alonso’s arrival in the summer.

However, Estevao was named in the Chelsea starting XI and impressed in last weekend’s win against Manchester United, so he could now have a run in the team.

After the Man Utd match, we revealed that several clubs have been monitoring Estevao’s situation at Chelsea, but the club’s hierarchy has made the firm decision not to sell him in upcoming transfer windows.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have “absolutely no intention” of selling Estevao even if they receive a “big proposal”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you 10 days ago that there was no transfer alert and no transfer drama around Estevao.

“There were no discussions about Estevao going to PSG or Barcelona, or perhaps leaving on loan. The idea was always for Chelsea to continue with him.

“Then Xabi Alonso also spoke about this situation and played Estevao against Manchester United as a starter. Obviously, that was a big move by Xabi Alonso to show his trust in Estevao.

“What I can tell you now, guys, is that Chelsea’s message on Estevao is that they have absolutely no intention of considering any sort of move in January. That means a loan to any club or a permanent transfer, even in the case of a big proposal.

“Chelsea have always believed, and they maintain this feeling, that Estevao is going to be a top player in the future. So, Chelsea have no intention of giving the green light to any sort of solution.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals “crazy” Estevao transfer condition amid Barcelona interest

Romano has also commented on potential interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with a “crazy” condition for his future revealed.

Romano continued: “Someone said Estevao could go to Paris Saint-Germain because Kvaratskhelia is injured. Someone else said it could be interesting for Barcelona. Barca wanted Estevao a long time ago, before he decided to go to Chelsea.

“So, there have been many stories. Obviously, when a young player like him is not featuring, you can have speculation.

“The reality is different. Will Estevao will stay at Chelsea. At least today, this is the position of the club. They are not considering a January move. They want to continue with him.

“So, unless something crazy or extraordinary happens, Estevao is expected to continue at Chelsea and complete the next steps of his future in a Chelsea shirt.

“Then, a new contract is something we will see, because some time has passed since Chelsea signed Estevao. So, I would not be surprised to see Chelsea negotiating a new contract with him. That would not surprise me.

“But, again, at the moment, the focus is on January, and Chelsea absolutely want Estevao to stay, continue and develop under Xabi Alonso.”