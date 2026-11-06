Barcelona: Hansi Flick greenlights emergency January signing as three more contract renewals imminent

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has reportedly given the green light to an emergency signing in the upcoming January transfer window, while the club are also preparing to hand out three more contract renewals.

According to a fresh report from Spain, the Catalan giants are preparing to strengthen their defence this winter, with title-winning boss Flick keen to bring in another centre-back.

It’s claimed that Barcelona are currently exploring ways to increase their financial flexibility, although their restricted spending capacity means they will have to consider alternative transfer arrangements.

As such, Spanish outlet SPORT states that the need for defensive reinforcements has ‘become increasingly apparent’ following a series of injuries and disappointing results against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and bitter rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Barcelona are reported to be concerned about their ability to maintain defensive depth during the second half of the campaign, when they will be pushing for honours both at home and in Europe.

As a result, Barcelona’s transfer plans have ‘gained urgency’ following the problems experienced in recent weeks.

Injuries to Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and then Xavi Espart have severely limited Flick’s defensive options, with the losses to PSG and Real Madrid further highlighting those issues.

To that end, SPORT claims that Barca are now ‘working towards finding a centre-back capable of delivering an immediate improvement rather than simply recruiting a prospect for the future’.

However, with a financial fair play margin of approximately €3–4million, there is the strong possibility of a loan addition being made rather than a permanent signing.

That would allow Camp Nou bosses to reinforce Flick’s squad without assuming the full financial burden of a permanent acquisition.

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Barcelona working on trio of contract renewals

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Barcelona are now working on new contracts for Marc Bernal, Brian Farinas and Gerard Martin, having recently secured Raphinha’s future at the club.

Indeed, a deal for Bernal has already been agreed, with the Spaniard already having signed a contract till 2029 in 2025. However, he is set to commit to fresh terms that add a further two years onto his current dea.

The 19-year-old has emerged an important player for Flick despite Rodri’s arrival, although it’s expected that his contract renewal will not be formally announced until after the upcoming international break.

After securing Bernal, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca will then switch their focus to Farinas, who remained with the Blaugrana during the summer transfer window ‘on Flick’s own insistence’.

The 20-year-old, who has made just two appearances this season, currently has a contract that runs until 2028 but is expected to sign on for a further three years.

Having tied down Bernal and Farinas, it’s reported that Barcelona will then switch their focus to defender Gerard Martin.

The 24-year-old also penned a new contract in the summer of 2025 but has proven his importance to the club by becoming a fixed starter alongside Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Flick’s backline.

Martin has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term and is also expected to see his renewal extended for a further three years, as the LaLiga giants look to safeguard their future.

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