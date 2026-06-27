Sunderland have insisted they have received no contact from Chelsea or any other club regarding captain Granit Xhaka, TEAMtalk understands, despite the Swiss midfielder emerging as a genuine target for the Blues.

The 33-year-old only arrived at the Stadium of Light from Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth £17million.

Some questioned Sunderland’s decision to hand the veteran the biggest contract in the club’s history, but Xhaka quickly justified that investment with a string of outstanding performances as he helped inspire the Black Cats back into European competition.

TEAMtalk can confirm those displays have not gone unnoticed.

Sources have informed us that Xhaka’s return to the Premier League has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Chelsea among those closely monitoring his situation.

The Stamford Bridge club are looking to add greater experience to their squad this summer and head coach Xabi Alonso has made it clear internally that he would be happy to reunite with a number of players he previously worked with at Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea have already explored possible moves for Edmond Tapsoba and Alejandro Grimaldo during the current transfer window, but their interest in Xhaka is at a different level.

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Chelsea most serious for Granit Xhaka as Sunderland issue firm response

Sources close to the situation have confirmed Chelsea have held conversations with Xhaka’s representatives to register their interest and establish whether the former Arsenal midfielder would be open to a return to London.

We are told those discussions have been positive, with Xhaka understood to be receptive to the idea should a concrete opportunity arise.

However, TEAMtalk understands that is as far as negotiations have gone.

Chelsea are yet to make any formal approach to Sunderland, something sources at the Stadium of Light have been keen to stress.

Club insiders insist they have had no contact from Chelsea or any other side regarding their captain and remain adamant that Xhaka is not for sale.

Indeed, Sunderland view the Switzerland international as one of the cornerstones of their long-term project.

The club believe his leadership, experience and winning mentality have been invaluable both on and off the pitch, and with two years still remaining on the contract he signed last summer, they see no reason to consider his departure.

While Chelsea are the most advanced Premier League admirers, TEAMtalk understands they are not alone.

Sources close to Xhaka’s camp have indicated that at least two other Premier League clubs have made checks on his situation, while there is also interest developing from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League.

Even so, Sunderland’s stance remains firm. The Black Cats are fully aware that interest in Xhaka was always likely after his impressive first season back in English football and are expecting approaches to arrive before the transfer window closes.

For now, though, their message remains unchanged.

TEAMtalk understands Sunderland have no desire to lose their captain and, despite growing interest from Chelsea and elsewhere, they remain determined to keep one of the club’s most influential players at the heart of Regis Le Bris’ project heading into another campaign.

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