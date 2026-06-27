According to reports, Chelsea have struck a ‘full verbal agreement’ to sign Sunderland star Granit Xhaka in a deal pushed by Xabi Alonso.

Alonso recently returned to football with Chelsea, having been named their new manager instead of head coach after their disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

The Basque manager is coming off a failed stint at Real Madrid, but he retains a strong reputation and it has been a coup for Chelsea to secure his services.

Alonso has a huge job on his hands at Chelsea after they failed to qualify for Europe, and they are already making moves in the transfer market.

After we reported that they had received a green light for Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, a report on Friday claimed that a deal worth £47m for the centre-back should be completed after the World Cup.

Now, it has emerged that the Blues are set to sign Sunderland star Xhaka, who previously won the Bundesliga with Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka returned to the Premier League last summer and was one of the signings of the season, having helped newly-promoted Sunderland qualify for the Champions League.

On Saturday evening, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that there is a ‘full verbal agreement’ between Chelsea and Xhaka over a move to Stamford Bridge.

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Fabrizio Romano issues update on Granti Xhaka to Chelsea

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAIL | Granit Xhaka and Chelsea have already reached a full verbal agreement over a transfer. Personal terms have been fully agreed.

‘Chelsea are already in contact with Sunderland.

‘Xabi Alonso is pushing hard to sign Xhaka post Blick and various English media outlets.’

In a follow-up report, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there is a ‘deal on’ between Xhaka and Chelsea.

Romano explained on X: ‘BREAKING: Granit Xhaka can be Chelsea surprise signing in midfield.

‘The midfielder wants to re-join Xabi Alonso and has expressed desire to return to London…

‘…accepting any contract condition just to join #CFC, reunite with Xabi and go back to London. Deal on.’

Another journalist has indicated that Xhaka could cost around 30 million euros (£26m) this summer.

This potential transfer marks a change in approach from Chelsea, becuase 33-year-old Xhaka would not previously have been targeted by BlueCo, who have generally focused on landing up-and-coming talent.

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