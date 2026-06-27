AC Milan have agreed a club-record deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos after the Portugal international turned his back on interest from the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Rossoneri have struck an agreement worth more than €70million (£60.4m, $70.7m) for the 25-year-old, eclipsing the previous club-record €50m (£43.1m, $57m) they paid to sign Rafael Leao from Lille in 2019.

We understand that the final value of the package could even surpass the Serie A transfer record currently held by rivals Inter Milan for the signing of Romelu Lukaku, underlining the scale of Milan’s ambition.

Sources have confirmed to us that Ramos was one of the most in-demand forwards on the market this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were all approached by intermediaries representing the player earlier in the window, and each club registered genuine interest in exploring a deal for the departing PSG man.

While none had progressed to the stage of submitting a formal offer, Ramos was firmly on the radar of a number of Premier League recruitment teams as they assessed their options in the centre-forward market.

Ruben Amorim convinces Goncalo Ramos to join Milan

However, it is AC Milan who have moved decisively.

The arrival of Ruben Amorim has transformed the club’s transfer strategy this summer, with the Portuguese coach playing a central role in identifying and approving key targets.

TEAMtalk understands that former Man Utd manager Amorim personally spoke with his fellow countryman during negotiations and outlined exactly how he would fit into his plans at the San Siro.

Sources close to the deal believe those conversations proved hugely influential.

Amorim is understood to have made it clear to Ramos that he would be the focal point of Milan’s attack and one of the cornerstones of the club’s new era.

That vision, coupled with Milan’s willingness to break their transfer record, ultimately proved decisive.

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Goncalo Ramos signing a statement of intent from Milan

TEAMtalk can also reveal that owner Gerry Cardinale has taken a far more hands-on role in the club’s recruitment this summer.

The American businessman has been heavily involved in pushing the Ramos deal over the line, viewing the signing as a statement of intent as Milan look to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Club insiders believe securing a player of Ramos’ calibre sends exactly the right message following Amorim’s appointment.

PSG were open to discussions after reshaping their own attacking options and Milan moved quickly to take advantage, refusing to allow Premier League interest to gather momentum.

While English clubs admired Ramos, sources indicate Milan’s determination to conclude the deal quickly, combined with Amorim’s influence, left little room for rivals to mount a serious challenge.

For Ramos, the opportunity to become the leading figure in one of Europe’s most historic clubs proved an attractive proposition.

The Portugal international is now set to become the most expensive signing in Milan’s history and one of the biggest transfers Serie A has ever seen.

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