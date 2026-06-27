Liverpool have reportedly reached a ‘decision’ on Federico Chiesa’s future, having told him ‘to find a new club’ with his valuation set.

Chiesa was Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing, with the winger joining the Premier League giants from Juventus during the 2024 summer window for around £12.5m.

Despite his injury issues, this transfer was viewed as a risk worth taking given the low cost of the deal, but he has only been a bit-part player for Liverpool over the past two seasons.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Chiesa has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool in recent months, and his situation is unlikely to change following the arrival of new head coach Andoni Iraola.

With Liverpool hoping to sign Yan Diomande after landing Victor Munoz, Chiesa will remain far down the pecking order at Anfield if he stays, and Football Insider are reporting that they have made the ‘transfer decision’ to tell the winger to ‘find a new club’ this summer.

The same report claims Liverpool want £10-15m to sell Chiesa, who is ‘weighing up’ his options elsewhere because he ‘wants’ more regular game time.

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Fabrizio Romano issues update on Federico Cheisa after he drops ultimatum

Despite this, Romano has pointed out this week that Cheisa’s current stance on his future is that he wants to continue at Liverpool.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There are many questions regarding the name of Federico Chiesa – such as whether he could be a potential target for Juventus, he might join Inter as a right-winger, if there is the possibility that Napoli and Roma could return to him.

“Many of you are asking if Chiesa could be one of the protagonists of this transfer market.

“At the present time the decision made by the Liverpool player is to participate in the preseason – to get together with the new coach Andoni Iraola. Chiesa just wants to play his cards in preseason at Liverpool.”

This is somewhat surprising because Chiesa stated in a recent interview that he will “have to look elsewhere” if he is not guaranteed more game time at Liverpool.

Chiesa told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ve played very little since the start of 2026.

“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”

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