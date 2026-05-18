Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Enzo Maresca has agreed in principle to become Manchester City’s next manager, with three outstanding qualities ensuring he is seen as the perfect choice to take charge should Pep Guardiola decide to leave the Etihad this summer.

While Guardiola still has one year remaining on his current contract, growing expectation internally is that the legendary Spaniard could walk away at the end of the campaign following another hugely successful season in charge.

Manchester City capped off their domestic campaign by lifting the FA Cup on Saturday after defeating Chelsea, adding to the League Cup triumph they secured earlier in the season. They could yet still win the Premier League title, though they are very much second favourites behind Arsenal heading into the final week of the season.

Despite that success, uncertainty over Guardiola’s long-term future has continued to linger behind the scenes for several months, with multiple reports over the weekend suggesting an exit announcement is imminent.

TEAMtalk revealed back in April that City sporting director, Hugo Viana, had identified Maresca as the leading candidate to eventually succeed Guardiola, and we can now confirm significant progress has been made behind the scenes.

Sources state the broad principles of an agreement are now in place between Manchester City and Maresca, meaning the Italian is effectively lined up to take charge if Guardiola formally decides to step aside.

Within the club, there is an increasing belief that Guardiola’s current cycle at the Etihad could be coming to a natural conclusion following nearly a decade of unprecedented success.

TEAMtalk understands contingency planning has accelerated in recent weeks and City’s hierarchy are determined to ensure a smooth managerial transition if required, and with sources having revealed the qualities that Salerno-born Maresca has to offer….

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Next Man City boss: Maresa seen as natural Guardiola successor

Maresca has long been viewed internally as one of the strongest tactical fits to continue City’s football identity.

The Italian remains hugely respected within the City Football Group structure after previously working under Guardiola as part of the club’s coaching staff before moving into management in his own right.

Sources indicate Viana has played a central role in driving the process and has been a major advocate for Maresca behind the scenes and with three standout qualities ensuring he is seen as the ideal successor and to ensure Guardiola’s iconic work at the Etihad is smoothly continued.

Per sources, City believe the 46-year-old’s tactical philosophy, possession-based principles and familiarity with the club’s internal structure make him the ideal candidate to maintain continuity during what would be a hugely significant transition period.

During his time at Chelsea, Maresca also registered close to a 60% win percentage record, winning 55 of his 92 games in charge, also emphasising his ability to manage – and succeed – at the very top.

TEAMtalk understands the expectation within parts of the club is increasingly leaning towards Guardiola departing, although no final announcement has yet been made by the City boss himself.

Reports have suggested an announcement could be made in the wake of Tuesday’s clash at Bournemouth, allowing supporters the chance to say their farewells to Guardiola during Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad.

However, City are refusing to go public on when an announcement will be made and continue to keep all information relating to Guardiola’s possible exit under wraps.

For now, City continue to publicly insist Guardiola remains fully focused on the present and no official succession process has been announced externally.

However, sources have made clear to TEAMtalk that if Guardiola does decide to leave this summer, City already have their preferred replacement lined up and Maresca is prepared to step into one of the biggest jobs in world football.

With all the signs pointing towards Maresca’s arrival, a report last month claimed the Italian had already selected a Chelsea ace as his record-obliterating first Man City signing when stepping into the Etihad hotseat.

As for where Guardiola will wind up next, we reported on the growing interest in the Spaniard from one of his former clubs in the Middle East and with a very lucrative contract on the table.

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