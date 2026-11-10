Crystal Palace leading race for £25m-rated Polish maestro amid rival Brighton interest

Bartosz Mazurek’s rapid rise with Red Bull Salzburg has placed the 19-year-old firmly in the sights of several European clubs, with Crystal Palace the most active club in the race over the last two weeks, TEAMtalk understands.

The Polish international, who only joined Red Bull Salzburg from Jagiellonia Białystok in the summer for a deal worth €6 million, has quickly established himself in the Austrian side.

Across 23 appearances this season, the midfielder has contributed two goals and six assists, performances that earned him a first senior call-up to the Poland squad under Jan Urban.

Crystal Palace have already made contact over a potential deal. The Eagles’ interest is understood to be concrete, and Mazurek himself has indicated that the opportunity to play in England would be highly appealing.

“England is the highest level you can reach,” he said recently, while also naming Real Madrid as his ultimate dream club.

FC Porto remain firmly in the picture to sign Mazurek, as TEAMtalk previously reported.

Mazurek’s representatives held talks with Porto president André Villas-Boas at a recent Champions League fixture. The Portuguese side had tracked the midfielder before his move to Austria and continue to view him as a strong fit, particularly given existing relationships within his agency.

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Crystal Palace, Brighton interested in Bartosz Mazurek

Brighton have also been monitoring Mazurek closely and have identified him as a potential target, with sources suggesting he matches the technical and versatile profile favoured by head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Scouts from Benfica and Borussia Dortmund have likewise been to watch the midfielder in action in recent months, having followed his development since his breakthrough at Jagiellonia.

Salzburg, however, hold a strong negotiating position.

When joining, Mazurek signed a five-year contract that runs until June 2031.

While the Austrian club would almost certainly consider a substantial bid, a mid-season departure is regarded as unlikely. Sources believe any move is more realistic in the summer of 2027.

A €30million (£25m / $34m) deal would represent a significant return for Salzburg, having signed Mazurek for around €6million (£5m / $7m).

A big-money transfer would also be a nice payday for Jagiellonia, who hold a sell-on clause for Mazurek.

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