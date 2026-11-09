Eddie Howe reaches decision on becoming new Crystal Palace manager after Man Utd contact

Manchester United co-owners INEOS will be relieved to learn that Eddie Howe has turned down the chance to take charge of Crystal Palace, according to a report.

On October 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have Howe on their managerial shortlist.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, would prefer Howe to take charge of Man Utd should INEOS decide to sack Michael Carrick.

We understand that Man Utd are still backing Carrick, despite the Red Devils heading into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone.

Howe parted ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

On November 1, The Guardian reported that Man Utd have made contact with Howe, who is willing to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

The report stated: ‘Eddie Howe is Wilcox’s preferred candidate should Carrick be sacked, with contact between the parties understood to have been made.

‘The former Newcastle ­manager is open to taking up the position, ­subject to negotiations.

‘He would cost about £3m in compensation to Newcastle.’

It has now emerged that Crystal Palace are also keen on Howe, with The Sun revealing that the Englishman has rejected the Eagles’ ‘approach’.

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Eddie Howe rejects Crystal Palace approach

Although Howe is ready to return to football management, ‘he has rejected the chance to replace Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park’.

Sage is set to be sacked as Palace manager, having been appointed in the role in the summer of 2026.

The Eagles are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment and are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Howe’s decision to reject Palace is good news for Man Utd in their attempt to bring the former Newcastle manager to Old Trafford, should they decide to part ways with Carrick.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace Sage at Palace.

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