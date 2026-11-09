Crystal Palace are ready to part company with Pierre Sage, with former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford boss Thomas Frank emerging as their preferred choice to take charge at Selhurst Park, TEAMtalk understands.

The Eagles head into the international break bottom of the Premier League table following their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, and the club’s hierarchy are now prepared to make a change in the dugout after a woeful start to the season has seen the Eagles claim just seven points and two wins from their opening 10 games.

Sage was only appointed in the summer, but Palace’s disappointing start to the campaign has left his position what sources describe as ‘under serious threat’, with the club increasingly concerned about their league position.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Frank was among four candidates being considered by Palace as they assessed Sage’s future.

Now we understand that the former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager has moved to the front of their thinking, with Palace ready to turn to the Dane as they look to arrest their slide.

Frank remains highly regarded following his work at Brentford, where he established the club in the Premier League before earning a move to Tottenham.

Although his spell in North London did not unfold as hoped, his experience of the Premier League and previous success in building competitive teams have kept him firmly in the conversation for another top-flight opportunity.

The Eagles do have other names under consideration, which sources can also name, though it is Frank who has quickly emerged as Steve Parish and co’s outstanding first choice…

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Palace want fresh direction from Thomas Frank

Palace have also discussed other potential candidates, with Sean Dyche and Rob Edwards among the names considered as they weigh up the best way to turn their season around.

However, TEAMtalk understands Frank is the man the club are now ready to pursue, with the hierarchy believing a change of direction is needed during the international break.

Frank enjoyed a hugely impressive 41.6 win percentage record from his time at Brentford, securing wins in 132 of his 317 games at the helm to not just steer the Bees into the Premier League, but help establish them as a real force in the top flight.

Speaking in the summer, Frank said he did not feel ready to resume his career in management, taking time out to recharge his batteries after a difficult spell in charge of Spurs.

“Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it,” Frank told the BBC in June ahead of joining their World Cup coverage.

However, with the Eagles now ready to sprinkle Sage out of Selhurst Park, the timing could now be right for the 53-year-old Dane.

The timing of the decision is significant, with Palace keen to avoid their position at the bottom of the table deteriorating further.

Sage’s appointment was intended to provide a fresh direction, but the club now appear ready to make another managerial change just months after bringing the Frenchman in.

With the international break providing an opportunity to make changes before the league programme resumes, Palace’s next move will come quickly as they look to bring an end to Sage’s short spell in charge.

In other news, Palace have learned their chances of bringing Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park in January, following his successful stint on loan in the 2021/22 season.