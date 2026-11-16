Crystal Palace: Thomas Frank terms agreed with EIGHT other candidates beaten to role

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed terms in principle with Thomas Frank to become their next head coach, with a fresh report revealing when he is expected to arrive at Selhurst Park.

Frank is set to replace Frenchman Pierre Sage, who was dismissed by Crystal Palace on November 12 following a seventh league defeat of the season to Liverpool last time out.

The Dane was among a list of names that Palace considered in the summer, with Sky Sports News revealing that current Coventry boss Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Vitor Pereira, Kim Hellberg, Vitor Matos, Tony Popovic, Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner were also in the running after Oliver Glasner’s exit.

An announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford chief set to arrive in west London to complete the switch this week.

Frank had great success at Brentford during his seven-year spell between 2018 and 2025, getting the Bees into the Premier League and then establishing them as a top-flight club, recording a ninth-place finish in 2023.

He then moved to Tottenham last season to replace Ange Postecoglou but was sacked back in February with the north London outfit sitting 16th in the Premier League and only five points above the relegation zone.

Spurs only sealed survival from relegation on the final day of last term, after Igor Tudor and Roberto De Zerbi replaced Frank as head coach.

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Frank handed simple Crystal Palace brief

Frank’s methods during his time at Tottenham also fell flat with the majority of the club’s fans, while incidents like drinking from a coffee cup which carried the badge of bitter rivals Arsenal certainly didn’t help his cause.

His pragmatic style of play also left plenty of Spurs supporters frustrated, but his task at Selhurst Park will be a very simple one.

Crystal Palace currently sit bottom of the Premier League with just seven points to their name from the opening 10 games, and are two from safety.

They face a massive game against fellow strugglers Coventry when the Premier League resumes this coming Saturday.

The Eagles also sit 21st in the Europa League table, having won one of their four outings to date, and face Spanish outfit Real Sociedad at Selhurst Park in their next European fixture on Thursday November 26.