Crystal Palace: Sage SACKED as replacement in ‘advanced talks’ to take Selhurst reins

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after just five months in charge, with the Frenchman making an instant decision on a return to former club Lens and with his replacement in ‘advanced talks’ to take over at Selhurst Park.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool was Palace’s fourth in succession in the Premier League, with the Eagles having won just two of their opening 10 games, while they also the worst defensive record in the English top flight, conceding 24 goals to date. They are bottom of the Premier League.

Palace also sit 21st in the 36-team Europa League table, with only one win from their first four outings.

In a statement, the club said that three members of Sage‘s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – had also been shown the door.

Palace stated: “The club thanks Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.

“An update on the process of appointing a new manager will be provided in due course.”

Sage becomes the second Premier League manager sacked this season, with Manchester United pulling the trigger on Michael Carrick literally 90 minutes before Palace made their own move.

The 47-year-old Frenchman was appointed on a three-year contract in June after Oliver Glasner departed at the end of last season and moved to Nottingham Forest.

He previously led Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and a first French Cup triumph in the club’s 120-year history.

However, he was facing a tall order replacing Glasner, who led Palace to a first FA Cup triumph and a Europa Conference League title during his Selhurst Park tenure.

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Thomas Frank poised for Palace job

With Palace winless in the league since 11 October, the focus is now very much on who will replace Sage in the dugout for when the Eagles are next in action against Coventry City on November 21.

And BBC Sport reports that Thomas Frank is now in ‘advanced’ talks to take the post ahead of that Sky Blues clash, having been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham back in February.

We revealed at the start of the week that the Dane was the choice favoured by Selhurst Park chiefs to spark a revival at Palace and move the club away from the bottom of the table.

🚨🔴🔵 Crystal Palace have sacked Pierre Sage, decision made on Monday and confirmed. Sage wants a break after Palace job, nothing advanced with RC Lens. Thomas Frank leads the candidates list for replacement, as @SamiMokbel_BBC reports. https://t.co/XJkSWj4lpo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026

Frank was shown the door in north London after an eight-match winless run in the Premier League that left Spurs sitting 16th in the table and just five points above the relegation places.

However, his record at Brentford, when the spotlight was admittedly not as bright, was an outstanding one. He won 132 of his 317 games in charge, having guided the club to promotion to the Premier League via the 2020–21 Championship play-offs.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that another top name linked with the job, former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, turned down the role following talks.

As for Sage, he has been instantly linked with a return to former club Lens, whom he led with distinction before departing for Crystal Palace over the summer.

However, according to BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, Sage wants to take a break from football to recharge his batteries, with those links to Les Sang et Or effectively ruled out.