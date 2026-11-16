1.5/10 Malo Gusto savaged by French media as mental Chelsea price tag casts shadow

The French media have savaged Chelsea man Malo Gusto, who was dropped for the nation’s game against Turkey following a sub-par performance against Italy days prior.

Gusto did not play a minute for France against Turkey on Sunday, having been dropped following a sub-par display in the 3-1 loss against Italy. The Chelsea full-back played 77 minutes in the loss before he was hooked by Zinedine Zidane.

The French boss suggested Gusto – rated just 5.8 by FotMob – did not have a “bad game.”

But he clearly hadn’t roused Zidane, as he was dropped for Sael Kumbedi’s second cap for the match against Turkey.

Following the Italy game, French media tore Gusto to shreds.

Le Parisien gave him a 1.5/10, labelling the display “a nightmare.”

RMC pundit Daniel Rioli said: “Malo Gusto, who never plays for his club, I don’t even know what he’s doing here.

“He was completely outmanoeuvred… I don’t understand why [Warren] Zaire-Emery isn’t playing. We don’t have effective full-backs.”

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Chelsea sticking by enormous price tag

Indeed, Gusto has played only 307 minutes in the Premier League this season, and the right-back hasn’t started a game for two months.

Yet Chelsea are still believed to value him at £75million, having told him he can leave the club in January.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke has suggested the Blues are set to seek the mammoth valuation if they’re to part with the rarely-seen defender, who Manchester City remain linked with.

He said: “They [City] obviously looked at it in the summer window, but then it was the price tag that put them off going ahead with the move from Malo Gusto.

“Still, the right-back has been a bit of a problem area for Man City for a while now. Obviously [Matheus] Nunes has played there, [Abdukodir] Khusanov has played there this season as well.

“Enzo Maresca is well aware of Malo Gusto, having worked with him at Chelsea, and he is a big admirer him.”

Gusto is said to be open to the prospect of departing from Stamford Bridge in January, though surely the club will be hard pressed to find a buyer for £75million if performances like the one against Italy are anything to go by.

It’s not like the French defender is playing enough at Chelsea to justify a big price, either.