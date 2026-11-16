Newcastle enter race to sign highly-rated French defender Liverpool would love to sign – journalist

Competition for Ismaelo Ganiou has only grown since the summer, with plenty of top clubs interested in the youngster

Newcastle United have joined other Premier League giants in the pursuit for a promising 21-year-old defender who is currently plying his trade in the French top division.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have joined Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the battle for Ismaelo Ganiou of Lens.

Ganiou, who broke into Lens’ first team last season, where he made 23 appearances and scored three times in Ligue 1, has played just eight competitive games so far this season, with injuries, particularly a meniscus injury which was operated on towards the end of October, disrupting his time out on the pitch.

Crystal Palace did attempt to sign the defender back in the summer, but to no avail, and with his injury record so far this season, a move in January also looks unlikely.

But, especially with Newcastle’s defensive woes this season, having conceded the joint seventh most-goals in the Premier League this season, a move for the promising central defender could be favourable for the Toon, regardless of his injury record.

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Competition for Ganiou’s signature

Since his decision to stick with Lens for another season, interest in Ganiou has only grown, not just from England but also some of the top clubs in France.

Pete O’Rourke, transfer correspondent for Football Insider, said: “He’s on the radar for a number of clubs, including Liverpool, Ganiou.

“I think there’s a number of clubs looking at Ganiou, you’ve got the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle. I’m sure Liverpool are among that group of clubs looking as well.

“There’s also strong interest from Ligue 1 clubs, PSG, Monaco, Marseille are also admirers of the young centre-back as well.

“Look, it’s a case of there being a lot of clubs interested in the player, it’s a wide-open race right now.”

Liverpool are said to be very keen on the youngster, particularly with captain Virgil van Dijk’s future in question.

Furthermore, the Reds have experience bringing in talented, young defenders from France, having signed Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais in the summer, with the defender having since made 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Despite the growing interest, Ganiou went on record in September and pledged his loyalty to his boyhood club. He said: “It’s true that the transfer window was a bit hectic for me personally.

“You know there were a lot of offers. But in my mind, it was quite clear: I still have a story to write here. I think I need to continue proving myself at my boyhood club, which gave me so much last year.

“Staying and being able to keep playing here is also a way of thanking the club for everything it has given me. I’m still here this season, and I’m very proud of that.”

Although he has confirmed his commitment to Lens for at least this season, Liverpool have certainly stepped up their pursuit of the Frenchman, and the prospect of a move to one of the Premier League giants can surely only be ignored for so long.