Chelsea still planning spectacular swoop for Serie A gem after failed summer deal – Exclusive

Chelsea remain interested in Juventus attacking midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic, with TEAMtalk sources indicating Stamford Bridge chiefs continue to track the 19-year-old Bosnian closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues were among the frontrunners for his signature in the summer, only for the former Bayer Leverkusen prospect to opt for Turin in a deal worth up to €40million (£33m).

Alajbegovic, who starred for Red Bull Salzburg last season with 13 goals in 44 appearances and impressed at the World Cup, has made a decent start to life in Italy.

He has already scored twice for Juventus, including a great strike against Napoli, again showing his potential that first attracted the attention of Europe’s elite sides.

And we can reveal that Chelsea still have the winger listed as a target that matches their recruitment focus.

Sources also indicate that any deal would bring the versatile winger directly into their first-team plans, rather than the loan-to-sister-club pathway at Strasbourg that was previously discussed.

However, from their perspective, Juventus view Alajbegovic as a key long-term asset. He is contracted until 2031 and regarded as central to Luciano Spalletti’s project of climbing the table and securing Champions League football.

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To that end, the Turin giants are determined to keep him and have laughed off any thoughts of a January sale.

The interest is not confined to England, though, with sources stating that Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking Alajbegovic alongside Bayern Munich, adding further pressure on Juventus as some of Europe’s elite continue to monitor one of the continent’s most promising young attackers.

Bayern have previously tracked him during his time in Austria, while PSG’s recruitment network has been tracking him for a number of years prior to his Juve move.

At just 19 years old, Alajbegovic is one of the most exciting talents in football and will retain interest from top sides.

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While no formal negotiations are underway, the Premier League’s financial power and continued interest from the biggest clubs means Juventus may yet face difficult decisions in the months ahead.

For now, the Old Lady remains solid in their belief that their Bosnian gem is NOT for sale.