West Ham braced for Diouf bid as Brentford prepare eye-watering offer – Exclusive

Brentford are ready to launch a fresh move for West Ham United’s El Hadji Malick Diouf and are preparing a package close to £40million for the Senegal international, TEAMtalk understands.

The Bees made an approach for the 21-year-old earlier this summer and are now ready to return with renewed determination to get a deal done.

We understand Brentford are ready to put together an offer worth close to £35million up front, with further add-ons potentially taking the overall package towards £40million.

Diouf’s impressive first season in England has also attracted significant attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United and Chelsea both keeping tabs on the Senegal international after being impressed by his progress since arriving from Slavia Prague.

That interest underlined Diouf’s growing reputation, but it is Brentford who are now preparing to make the most concrete move for him as they look to put a deal together that would meet West Ham’s valuation.

West Ham have maintained throughout the summer that they did not want to lose Diouf after signing him for around £19million last year.

However, sources tell us the player is keen on a move and would be open to joining Brentford.

Brentford bid will meet West Ham valuation

Brentford are prepared to meet West Ham’s valuation and talks are already ongoing, although an official bid has yet to be submitted. The Bees are now working on the structure of the proposal before making their formal approach.

A move would represent a significant profit for West Ham, who could almost double their money on Diouf just 12 months after bringing him to London.

The Hammers had been determined to keep hold of the left-back after already allowing the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville to leave this summer, but Brentford are not willing to give up.

Brentford have already enjoyed an extremely busy summer and have broken their transfer record to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

They have also brought in Jannik Schuster from Red Bull Salzburg, Jaidon Anthony from Burnley and former Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Diouf would represent another major investment as Brentford continue to reshape their squad.

West Ham are also continuing to work on additions of their own. They have already landed Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur and are trying to bring Reiss Nelson in from Arsenal, while they are also pushing to persuade Troy Parrott to return to England from AZ Alkmaar.

For now, Brentford are working towards their formal offer, with West Ham facing a major decision over whether to cash in on one of their brightest young players just one year after signing him.

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