Everton star facing decision on playing for England or Scotland as manager sends plea

Everton midfielder Hayden Hackney is at the centre of a tug-of-war, with Scotland keen to secure his services for international duties, despite impressing for England’s Under-21s previously.

The 24-year-old joined Everton from Middlesbrough over the summer in a deal worth around £ 24 million, including add-ons, and he has shown some promising signs in his early Toffees career.

Hackney is still waiting to nail down his spot in David Moyes’ side, having started just one of Everton’s 10 Premier League games so far. He has, however, been brought on as a substitute eight times in the league.

The Redcar-born midfielder also scored his first Everton goal in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, playing a crucial role in their run to the quarter-finals so far.

Hackney has always been very well-regarded in the England set-up. He’s made 13 appearances for the Young Three Lions, and was part of the side that won the Under-21 European Championships last year.

However, he has also played twice for Scotland’s Under-21s, for whom he qualifies through his Mother.

Because Hackney is yet to be called up to the senior England squad, his international allegiance is still up in the air, and the Tartan Army are trying to convince him to play for them instead.

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Scotland boss makes Hayden Hackney plea

Scotland’s manager, Sebastian Pocognoli, has now gone public in his efforts to lure Hackney to the Scotland side.

He is also keen to bring in Tottenham’s Archie Gray, who is in a similar situation in that he is also eligible to play for Scotland.

Scotland recently managed to convince Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes to play for Scotland, and want to repeat that trick with Hackney and Gray.

“I have had direct or indirect contact [with Gray and Hackney],” Pocognoli said, as quoted by The Daily Record.

“When I go to the direct contact it’s because I feel it’s a first positive approach, so yeah, I’ve done it with many players, I’ll do my best to bring them.

“With [Harvey] Barnes it was different. I knew before my first camp that he was different, the two other lads (Gray and Hackney) are young lads, it’s a long way away. It will always be up to them (current players) to be the priority.”

Hackney, for his part, knows he will have a big decision to make soon. His most recent comments on the topic suggest that he would favour playing for England, though.

“I think you look at Jimmy [Garner] and he went on loan to the Championship twice and then came to Everton, and he’s proved himself in a Premier League team,” Hackney said earlier this year.

“He’s gone on to play for England, as well, you can only look at what he’s done and then hope to follow in the same path as him.”

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