Everton: Jack Grealish issues 65-word apology to fans over discipline breach – ‘Can’t wait’…

Everton midfielder Jack Grealish has issued a grovelling apology to fans and the club for his recent absence due to a disciplinary issue, as he hopes to be reintegrated into David Moyes’ team.

The on-loan Manchester City star missed the Toffees’ two games against Newcastle United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as the win over Coventry prior to the international break, following a “breach of club discipline”.

Speaking after the cup win over the Magpies, Moyes appeared to aim a veiled dig at Grealish by praising his side’s “values” and also claiming they weren’t fazed by his absence.

“The one thing about Everton and what they’ve got is they’ve got really good values behind it,” Moyes said.

“All the players stand up to the values, accept the values Everton put out there, what we want from them on the pitch and off the pitch, and from that point of view, the players done a brilliant job.”

Grealish returned to action for the first time on Thursday, featuring in Everton’s behind-closed-doors victory against Championship side Derby County.

And the 31-year-old England international, who has been tipped to move to MLS next summer, posted an apology to the club and fans social media, saying he “can’t wait to be back playing in front of you.”

“Nice to be back out there with the boys today after a good few days training,” Grealish wrote on his Instagram story.

“I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks.

“I love playing for this club and can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you soon.”

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Grealish pushing for return ahead of Brentford clash

Before Everton’s game against the Sky Blues, Toffees boss David Moyes was asked if the international break would give the club the chance to resolve the issue with Grealish, to which he said: “We just need to wait and see how things go.”

Grealish is hoping to rebuild his career on Merseyside, having fallen completely out of favour at City, despite being the most expensive British record signing of all time at £100m back in 2021.

He scored twice and added six assists in 22 games for Everton last season during a loan spell which ended up being cut short when he suffered a stress fracture to his left foot that required surgery.

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The midfielder returned to the club for a second loan spell this season, but had only made eight appearances in all competitions without a goal involvement before falling out of favour with Moyes.

The Toffees are back in action on Monday, November 23 when they head to Brentford in the Premier League, with Grealish hoping his apology will put him back in the mix.