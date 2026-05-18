Seamus Coleman has likely played his final minutes as an Everton player, and the club are stepping up plans to bring in a new right-back to (finally) replace him, and TEAMtalk understands that Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza remains firmly on their radar.

Coleman, 37, is arguably the best Everton captain in a generation, having played a crucial role both on and off the pitch in dragging the club through incredibly difficult times, as they narrowly avoided relegation in recent seasons.

His decision to end his playing career with the Toffees was officially announced ahead of their 3-1 defeat to Sunderland on Sunday. Coleman was brought on as a substitute for the final few minutes and could feature against Tottenham away next weekend, but it’s likely that he won’t play for the Merseyside club again.

At his peak, Coleman was one of the best full-backs in Europe, but injuries and age ultimately caught up with him, and Everton have needed a new starting right-back for several years.

Jake O’Brien, naturally a centre-back, has been David Moyes’ main man at right-back this season.

Nathan Patterson, meanwhile, who joined from Rangers back in 2022, has never nailed down a spot in the starting XI and looks likely to be on his way out of Everton this summer.

With this in mind, Everton’s work to identify right-back targets is well underway, and as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in March, Mingueza is a player they are actively considering.

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We understand that Everton’s scouts have been in attendance to watch Mingueza on multiple occasions this season and have been impressed by his performances.

The 27-year-old’s versatility appeals to many clubs. Mingueza generally plays as a right-back, but is also effective at centre-back, left-back and has also played on the right, left and in the middle of midfield.

Everton are also actively looking to add a new left-back this summer, so Mingueza could also provide important cover for them in that area.

The Barcelona academy graduate’s quality is in no doubt, as evidenced by the fact that he has played four times for Spain’s first team so far. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved for the World Cup, however.

Crucially, Mingueza’s contract with Celta Vigo expires at the end of the season, meaning as things stand, he is set to be available on a free transfer.

This also appeals to Everton. They are planning for a busy summer, are keen to add new players all over the pitch, so bringing in a player of Mingueza’s quality for free will allow them to spend funds elsewhere.

Everton have already held discussions with Mingueza’s representatives, as previously reported.

However, Everton do face significant competition for Mingueza, so must move decisively to convince the player of their project and win the race.

As previously reported, Arsenal and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Mingueza’s situation, as are Aston Villa and Newcastle.

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