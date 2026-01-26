Everton star Tim Iroegbunam is the subject of concrete transfer interest this month, and we can exclusively reveal that David Moyes’ side have rejected TWO official bids for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Aston Villa in a deal worth around £9million, has established himself as an important member of the Toffees’ squad this season.

Iroegbunam isn’t a consistent starter, but has played a key role when other midfielders such as Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Charly Alcaraz have been unavailable.

The Birmingham-born youngster has put in some good performances, making 17 Premier League appearances so far – 11 of which have been starts – contributing three assists in the process.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2027, Everton face a dilemma: cash in now while they can demand a higher fee, rebuff advances and risk losing him for a cut-price fee, or offer him an extension.

His situation has put two clubs on alert. Lazio were the first to show concrete interest, and we can confirm that Everton have rejected a bid from the Serie A side. Some outlets have suggested that the bid was around the £15million mark, but sources indicate that the actual value was lower, and “nowhere near Everton’s valuation.”

Interestingly, we have been told that a second, higher bid, from a different, unnamed club, has also been rejected by the Toffees.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton could reluctantly sell Tim Iroegbunam

Given his importance to the team, Everton are reluctant to allow Iroegbunam to leave this month.

However, we are told that should a bid match the Toffees’ valuation, which has not been shared at this stage, then the club would consider selling him.

Whether Lazio or the second, unnamed side interested in Iroegbunam return with improved bids still remains to be seen.

With Gueye back from the Africa Cup of Nations, Dewsbury-Hall back in training following an injury, Alcaraz close to a return, and Harrison Armstrong performing well after being recalled from his loan with Preston North End, Moyes has more depth in midfield than previously.

A sale could help fund moves for important additions for Everton this month.

A new winger signing is thought to be under consideration following an injury to Jack Grealish, which will likely see the Manchester City loanee miss the majority of what remains of this season.

We have also previously reported that Everton are keen to bring in a new right-back, left-back and striker.

The latter could become increasingly important should Beto leave Merseyside, with speculation over his future at an all-time high.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.