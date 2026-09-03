Everton make decision on free agent striker signing as David Moyes left with three options

Everton are set to decide against signing any free agents after failing to sign a new striker ahead of the deadline, though TEAMtalk understands they intend to put that right in the January window.

The Toffees missed out on Monaco forward Folarin Balogun on deadline day after he had a last-minute change of heart and decided against signing a contract, despite a £40million fee being agreed between the clubs.

Everton launched an emergency offer for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee – which was swiftly rejected – after issues arose during Balogun’s medical.

Monaco’s chiefs insisted that there was ‘no problem’ regarding Balogun’s medical. However, sources close to Everton have told us there was an issue serious enough to raise serious concerns.

Regardless, the collapse of the Balogun deal came as a major blow, as Everton had sold Beto to Fiorentina earlier that day. Now, David Moyes has been left with just one recognised striker to call upon – Thierno Barry.

A number of free agent strikers are available on the market, including former Manchester United man Anthony Martial, who would be open to a Premier League return.

However, we understand that Everton are not currently planning to sign any free agents, and will rely on the striker option(s) they have until January.

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Everton set to rely on makeshift strikers until January

Despite not having a recognised striker other than Barry, there are players Everton could call upon if for any reason the Frenchman is unavailable.

Brennan Johnson, who joined from Crystal Palace earlier in the summer, has made 55 appearances as a centre-forward in his career, scoring 22 goals in the process.

We understand there is a belief internally at Everton that Johnson could be effective up front if called upon, despite his natural position being as a right-winger.

Tyrique George is the other main option. The 20-year-old played as a striker eight times for previous club Chelsea, scoring twice.

The hope is that Everton will be able to rely on Barry, Johnson and George until January – but a striker signing will be a major priority when the next transfer window comes around.

But what cannot be denied that the failure to bring in a replacement for Beto has been a major failure, leaving supporters understandably furious.

Moyes’ squad is now undoubtedly weaker than it was last season, with Everton having lost Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Beto, Tim Iroegbunam, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Adam Aznou (loan) and Nathan Patterson.

Everton have re-signed Jack Grealish on loan, signed Merlin Rohl and George permanently after loans last season, and brought in Johnson, Hayden Hackney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Christian Norgaard (injured)

Moyes now has a major challenge on his hands to match the fans’ expectations this season, especially as serious questions begin to emerge over The Friedkin Group’s long-term commitment to the club.

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