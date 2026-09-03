Man Utd to make rapid January moves as three signings eyed

Manchester United are expected to have ‘urgency’ when completing deals in the January window, according to a journalist, with three potential transfer needs emerging.

Man Utd spent £163million over the summer to bring in five new players. A £70m swoop for Carlos Baleba was their biggest capture of the transfer window, followed by a £50m deal for Andrey Santos.

United also signed Youri Tielemans (£35m), Tynan Thompson (£8m) and Karl Darlow (free).

The arrivals of Baleba, Santos and Tielemans saw United replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte to revamp their midfield.

However, there have quickly been calls for director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada to ‘step down’ following the end of the summer window.

United failed to sign a new left-back, despite concerns over Luke Shaw, while the Red Devils also refused to splash huge money on top targets such as Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes – allowing the players to join Premier League rivals.

Attention has swiftly turned to which transfers United could complete in January.

In an interview with The United Stand, reporter Ben Jacobs tipped Michael Carrick’s side to make a quick start to the winter window.

“For United, I think they’re going to have urgency in January,” he said.

“If they don’t move in January and they leave everything until the summer, that could have a really detrimental knock-on effect on the second half of this season.”

United could land a left-back and a centre-forward in January, while also reopening talks for Leicester City’s midfield talent Louis Page.

On Wednesday, Laurie Whitwell predicted United to ‘revisit’ deals for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall and Page in the future.

The expectation is that United will make a new move for Hall at the end of the season, but if left-back proves to be an issue in the coming months, then INEOS might fast-track such a pursuit.

United fans have already expressed concern about Patrick Dorgu’s ability to fill in for Shaw. Plus, if Carrick were to use Baleba, Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui at left-back, then that would reduce squad depth in other positions.

Lewis Hall remains a top target for Man Utd

Newcastle will be even more determined to keep Hall in January, while sources have confirmed to us that the Magpies are aiming to hand him a new contract.

If Hall proves unattainable in January, then United could reignite their interest in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde or Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander instead.

The future of striker Joshua Zirkzee is also expected to be ‘revisited’ in the winter window, with Everton and numerous Serie A clubs keen on him.

Zirkzee’s departure would leave Carrick short of options for the remainder of the campaign, potentially forcing INEOS to enter the market for a replacement.

United have been credited with interest in Crystal Palace ace Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Igor Matanovic of Freiburg.

United also remain eager to beat Arsenal to the signing of England U19 midfielder Page, viewing him as a great signing for the future.

As per Whitwell, United were willing to pay around £10m for Page on deadline day but were put off when Leicester increased their asking price to £12m plus £3m in add-ons.

United are highly likely to return for the 18-year-old in January, as they know he wants to join.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has been given the chance to make a bizarre transfer.