Leeds manager Daniel Farke has revealed Joe Rodon faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines after confirming his hamstring injury is a serious one, and having explained why the blow put additional pressure on the club in the closing days of the transfer window and how one exit this week brought a tear to his eye.

Rodon has been a pillar of consistency in the Leeds defence and is now in his third season at the club, having initially joined on a season’s loan from Tottenham. A player who rarely misses a game and puts his body on the line for the club, it will have come as a major concern for supporters when they saw Rodon pull up with a hamstring issue in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Now, after medical assessments, Farke has confirmed that the Wales international faces up to 10 weeks out, and while setting no time limit on his return, a look at the fixtures suggests he will likely miss between eight and 10 games.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Farke said: “Bad news with Joe. Serious hamstring. Out for eight to 10 weeks.”

He added: “It put more pressure on us to bring a wing-back in. It could be that we need James Justin in central defence now.

“It’s important Joe comes back as quickly as possible. The international break will help in that he doesn’t miss too many club games. Perhaps we have January to react if necessary…”

Leeds also have another summer signing in Nico Elvedi ready to deputise, and the early signs are that the Swiss looks an accomplished defender.

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Farke on capture of Bahoya, exit of Gnonto and failure to land a striker

As Farke hinted, Leeds finished the window by signing a new wing-back in the form of Melvin Bard and the Frenchman could make the matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

The Whites also signed French speedster Jean-Matteo Bahoya, and he is another who could be added to the travelling squad for the clash on the south coast.

On his signing, Farke said: “No secret we tried to bring one more offensive player over the line. But not possible to make it happen in the end. Instead we’ve got a young prospect.”

Praising the club for their summer window, he added: Big compliments to everyone in this window. Paraag [Marathe] and the board have to sanction our financial deals. Robbie Evans, Adam Underwood, Alex Davies – all of them have done outstanding jobs.

“I am pleased with them. Overall, I think we had a really decent window. We had some ambitious signings.

“When you look at what other clubs below us have spent, you would have many reasons to be jealous and sacred but I’m not 1% scared or jealous bc I knew what I signed for.

“We are ambitious, and we work smart and sustainably. Sometimes wonder how other clubs spend so much and wonder if it’s in the rules. But that’s not my topic. I am happy that the window is over.”

On the decision to let Willy Gnonto leave, Farke added: “Was a tough decision, same with [Joel] Piroe. So many memories. I work with human beings. Was hard to let both go, was their wish.

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“Gnonto – you just want to hug him. I love him so much. We couldn’t guarantee him more minutes. For him, it was a tough decision, but deep inside we all know it was good to go to his home country to play more consistently.

“As tough as it was, it was the right decision. It was a joy to work with him in the last few years. More than one tear in my eye when he had the last hug. Tough decision, but the right decision.”

On Leeds’ failure to directly replace Piroe with an out-and-out striker, Farke added: “It has to be a player who helps us and is affordable. Again, I am very happy with current options.

“Yes, I would have liked two or three more, but no point in me saying we’re thin in this or that area or else what would my players think right now?”