Leeds manager Daniel Farke is on the cusp of losing his job at Elland Road after a strong report revealed the club were in discussions over the future of their manager, backing up earlier claims made by our own sources, and with former boss Sam Allardyce now offering his own thoughts on the German’s big problem.

The Whites have slipped into the Premier League’s relegation zone off the back of an alarming run of form that has seen them lose five of their last six games – and with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool lying in wait, the situation promises to get even bleaker for Leeds United.

Off the back of Sunday’s frustrating 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, sources confirmed to our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Farke is now at serious risk of being sacked, with the Whites also having identified their top target to replace him.

With around 19 months left to run on his current £3m a year deal (he earned a £1m a year increase upon promotion), we understand it would cost Leeds around £4m to £4.5m to pay off Farke, were the club to sack him in the here and now.

Now reports that his removal as Whites manager could be close have gathered even more pace off the back of a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, who have claimed that there is a ‘high-level meeting’ at Leeds on Wednesday.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Daniel Farke position at Leeds United is under threat.

‘We understand high level meeting is taking place to discuss the future of Daniel Farke. #lufc.’

When contacted by Fletcher for an update, Leeds were unable to comment on the speculation, though we can confirm Farke has been booked in to hold his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at Manchester City on Thursday afternoon.

However, as Fletcher’s report on Monday revealed, the 49-year-old’s position at Elland Road is under serious risk and with the club identifying their top target to replace him…

Brendan Rodgers to replace Farke at Leeds?

Per Fletcher, Leeds chiefs have already identified former Celtic and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as their No.1 target to replace Farke, while the 52-year-old himself has given the green light to taking the role if officially approached.

‘We can reveal that Brendan Rodgers, a free agent since leaving Celtic, heads Leeds’ manager shortlist, with his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides making him an obvious fit. Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role,’ Fletcher explained.

‘Farke himself remains publicly defiant, pointing to injuries, a demanding fixture list and the squad’s underlying metrics as evidence that results will turn. Privately, he knows the margin for error has vanished. Leeds cannot afford another November like the one in 2021 with Norwich, which ended with him being sacked.’

Whether that change is made imminently or after the weekend, only time will tell.

However, former Whites manager Allardyce believes Farke’s struggles can be put down to one issue only: a lack of goals in the side.

Leeds have scored just 11 times in 12 matches so far this season and Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy podcast: “I watched it [the 2-1 loss to Villa] they didn’t play bad,” Allardyce said. “So I think that the fear of Leeds going down again and recent results, has obviously put speculation on him.

“Sadly, there was speculation on his position when he got promoted. I can’t see any standout players. I can see a good team. Goals are going to be the problem again,” Allardyce continued.

In light of those Rodgers rumours, Leeds fans appear very much against the prospect of appointing the Ulsterman, while a look at his wages down the years suggests his appointment would likely cost 49ers Enterprises a big wedge of cash.

Leeds, though, have been warned their season is heading only one way – towards relegation – after claims made by both Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

If Leeds are to stay up, they will need to add more goals to their side in the January window after failing to furnish Farke with enough firepower during the summer.

However, the Whites have been told they will be wise to give up on their ambitious pursuit of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, with a second and reliable source revealing the final decision that Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has made on the youngster.