Leeds United sources have confirmed that manager Daniel Farke is at serious risk of being sacked, with Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa heaping on the pressure, and TEAMtalk understands the Whites have already identified their top target to replace him.

The German coach insists he can handle the heat, but Elland Road is becoming an inferno. Farke is now the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, and for good reason.

Five defeats in six, two wins in 10, and just 11 goals in 12 league matches have plunged the promoted side into a relegation battle.

The statistics are brutal. Only Wolves have scored fewer goals. Leeds have taken one point from losing positions all season and have conceded first in eight of their 12 games. The boos that greeted the final whistle on Saturday were loud, prolonged and clear.

Inside the club, faith in the 49-year-old German has not yet collapsed, but he is on thin ice. Senior sources stress his 2027 contract, his 100-point promotion and the board’s belief that mid-season upheaval rarely saves Premier League teams.

However, the same voices concede that three upcoming fixtures – Manchester City (A), Chelsea (H), Liverpool (H) could be messy and force the club to make a change.

TEAMtalk understands potential replacements are already being sounded out, in case the Leeds hierarchy are forced to part ways with Farke in the coming weeks…

READ MORE ⚪🔵🟡 Daniel Farke sack verdict given at Leeds as sudden Marcelo Bielsa rumour sparks hope

Leeds identify potential Farke replacement

We can reveal that Brendan Rodgers, a free agent since leaving Celtic, heads Leeds’ manager shortlist, with his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides making him an obvious fit.

Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role.

Farke himself remains publicly defiant, pointing to injuries, a demanding fixture list and the squad’s underlying metrics as evidence that results will turn.

Privately, he knows the margin for error has vanished. Leeds cannot afford another November like the one in 2021 with Norwich, which ended with him being sacked.

For 49ers Enterprises, the decision is binary and brutal: back the architect of promotion one final time or accept that the Premier League demands a different profile.

Christmas is four weeks away. By then, Leeds will either still have Daniel Farke – or be searching for the man to save their top-flight status.

“To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment, we concede too many goals,” Farke said after the loss to Villa.

“We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games, you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. At the moment, we are in a period where things are going against us.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.