Daniel Farke is facing even more criticism at Leeds as claims that he could face the sack grow louder than ever and with an iconic former Premier League star warning the Whites that things are about to “get worse very, very quickly”.

The Whites put on a good performance on Sunday against in-form Aston Villa at Elland Road, only to still end up on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline. That defeat was Leeds United‘s sixth in seven Premier League games and leaves the Whites in the bottom three for the first time this season.

In the wake of their alarming run of form, calls for Farke to face the sack have grown increasingly louder in recent weeks.

Off the back of that building pressure, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Monday that sources at the club have confirmed the 49-year-old is now in very serious danger of the axe and with the club also having already identified their preferred successor to him in the Elland Road hotseat.

And while Farke himself is adamant he can handle the heat and has it in his locker to steer the Whites to Premier League safety, two truly woeful stats around the German’s record may leave 49ers Enterprises fearing they have little other choice.

That’s after LUFCDATA, an account on X that specialises in Leeds United statistics, revealed that Farke now has the lowest Premier League points-per-game ratio of any Leeds manager or coach to have taken charge of five or more matches for the club in the competition.

As it stands, Farke’s record for Leeds reads just 0.92 points per game in the Premier League, sticking him right at the bottom of the pile.

Next worst is club legend Eddie Gray, who was appointed caretaker during their already-doomed relegation campaign in 2003/04, claiming just one point per game – a record matched by Javi Gracia, who had a short spell in charge in succession to Jesse Marsch during their relegation in the 2022/23 season.

Marsch himself was marginally better on 1.03 points per game, while Peter Reid (1.05) and Terry Venables (1.13) did not fare much better.

David O’Leary tops the column with 1.79 points per game, bettering Division One title winner, Howard Wilkinson (1.44) and George Graham (1.40).

Much-adored club icon Marcelo Bielsa, departed in February 2022, with 1.28 points per game from his spell in charge of the club in the Premier League.

Worryingly for Farke, two more stats show he also now has an alarming overall record in the Premier League, after his stats from his spells at Leeds and Norwich were added together…

Leeds warned it will get worse as woeful Farke stat emerges

And per the LUFCDATA account, Farke now has a mere 14.48% win percentage record while in the Premier League, collecting victories in just nine of his 61 games in charge; a record that shows he has lost 42 of those games, conceding a whopping 123 goals in the process – more than two per game.

Astonishingly, that also means Farke now has the lowest points per game ratio of any Premier League manager to have taken charge of 50+ matches in the competition’s rich 35-year history.

Daniel Farke’s Premier League managerial record: Matches: 61

Won: 9

Drawn: 10

Lost: 42

Goals: 42

Conceded: 123

Points Won: 37

Win Rate: 14.8%

PPG: 0.61 Daniel Farke has the lowest points per game ratio of any Premier League manager to have taken charge of 50+ matches (0.61). pic.twitter.com/PY0ZRBB7lE — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 23, 2025

Meanwhile, former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard, now a prominent pundit in the United States, has warned Leeds it’s about to get a whole lot messier for them under Farke.

And with matches to come at Manchester City and at home to Chelsea and Liverpool, Howard told NBC Sports: “This is gonna get worse for Leeds very, very quickly over the next month.

“They’re going to struggle to find any sort of momentum in terms of getting points or results, I think, in the next three or four games.”

His fellow pundit, Robbie Earle, was slightly more optimistic, but warned the German he would need to start picking up results quickly.

“Up until today, it was 11 games, wasn’t it? 11 points. And you’re saying, well, a point a game would keep us up. You say that they’re behind that now. It’s 11 points from 12 games, and with that run coming up, they’re going to need some points pretty quickly.”

