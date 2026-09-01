Leeds United have been sounded out by the representatives of Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan over a possible deadline-day move to Elland Road as the Whites strive to add another much-needed attacker to their squad.

Daniel Farke’s side have spent wisely this summer, having signed James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi, Harry Wilson and Michael Zefferer – five players which, undeniably, add to the overall quality of the Leeds United starting line-up and first-team squad.

Leeds are also hurtling towards summer signing number six on transfer deadine day, having beaten West Ham to French left-back Melvin Bard, who has arrived for a medical and will offer much-needed cover and competition for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Yet, despite that, there is a feeling that Farke’s squad feels a little too light and the club, having sanctioned a raft of exits, including Largie Ramazani to Burnley on deadline day, threatens to end the window with a whimper.

Indeed, Leeds look particularly light up front. Joel Piroe has been loaned to West Ham, Joe Gelhardt has joined Hull City permanently, while Willy Gnonto is in Italy awaiting clearance to join Fiorentina.

That deal can only happen, though, if Leeds can bring in an attacking replacement of their own.

Having seen efforts to bring in Mykhailo Mudryk to Elland Road gazumped by Tottenham Hotspur – sources revealing that Spurs’ willingness to negotiate a £75m buy option on the loan, a price Leeds were unwilling to agree to – the Whites look to have drawn a transfer blank, much to the frustrations of fans.

However, according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, Leeds are one of a host of sides who have been contacted by the representatives of Wolves striker Hwang over a potential 11th-hour deal…

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Wolves keen to offload Hwang

It’s not the first time Leeds have been linked with a move for Hwang. He was a player of interest to Farke during their promotion run-in in the 2024/25 campaign and was again linked with a move last summer as Leeds looked to bolster their attacking options.

Ultimately, Leeds chose to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha instead, and while the pair have performed well, Farke will be all too aware that he is only one injury short of being left with a serious problem.

As a result, the offer to negotiate for Hwang could prove timely.

While not the most prolific of players, the South Korean does have 90 career goals from 357 appearances – a strike rate of a goal every 3.9 appearances.

Just 22 of those have come in his 119 appearances for the Old Gold.

Indeed, Wolves are desperate to offload the player this summer and, having not featured for Wolves so far this season, has been told he is free to leave.

As a result, Bailey, posting on X this morning, has revealed that Leeds have been offered the striker, while his agent has also reached out to the likes of Crystal Palace, Hull and Championship side Burnley.

With time ticking, Leeds will need to decide sharpish if Hwang is a player they need to add much-needed cover up front, or whether to pass the opportunity by for the 30-year-old.

Elsewhere, Leeds have confirmed that midfielder Sam Chambers has been allowed to leave Elland Road to join Northampton Town on a season-long loan.

Chambers, who has come through the academy at Thorp Arch, has made two senior appearances for the Whites, though both of those came during their promotion season from the Championship.

The Scotland U19s international will use the loan with the League Two side to hopefully gain some much-needed matchday experience.

Leeds would also, ideally, like more centre-half cover, especially after Joe Rodon suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

We understand the Whites are among the suitors for a towering Everton defender, but could face competition from Crystal Palace.