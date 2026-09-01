Everton agree signing of ex-Arsenal man and NEW Richarlison deal explored with Tottenham

Tottenham and Everton are still exploring a loan for Richarlison after permanent talks stalled, while the Toffees have agreed a deal to sign a former Arsenal star.

Sources say a temporary switch remains possible, but any deal will rest on who pays the Brazil forward’s wages.

Everton are already carrying a heavy salary commitment for Jack Grealish and are unwilling to take on another large wage bill before the deadline.

That would almost certainly require Tottenham to cover a decent portion of Richarlison’s pay packet, understood to be around £90,000 a week.

A permanent move has been further complicated by unresolved legacy payments the player believes he is still owed by Spurs.

Those contractual issues have already delayed negotiations over a potential deal in the region of £25 million plus add-ons and continue to stand in the way of a clean sale.

Despite the difficulties, Richarlison remains keen to return to Everton, the club where he became a cult hero.

In social media posts over the weekend he made clear he would go back to his “beloved club” if the two sides reached an agreement, while insisting that no one else would decide his future.

Roberto De Zerbi omitted the 29-year-old from the squad for Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle after the striker had asked to leave “too many times”. With the window closing on Tuesday night, time is short.

A loan in which Tottenham subsidise wages offers the most realistic route for both clubs before the deadline, provided the legacy-payment dispute can be set aside or settled separately.

Richarlison still has a year left on his contract, plus a club option, giving Spurs leverage.

Whether a compromise can be struck in the coming hours will decide if the popular forward ends his mixed four-year spell in north London with a return to Merseyside.

Everton agree Ainsley Maitland-Niles signing

In other news, Everton have struck an agreement worth £4.2m for the signing of former Arsenal star, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who currently plays for Lyon.

The 28-year-old can play at right-back or in midfield, and his arrival comes at a time when Kenny Tete’s proposed move from Fulham is expected to fall through.

Maitland-Niles would serve as the de facto replacement for Nathan Patterson who’s been sold to Torin.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window