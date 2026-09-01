Chelsea have agreed personal terms in principle with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, as the Blues step up plans for life after Manchester City target Enzo Fernandez.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a five-year contract has been agreed with the 22-year-old Senegalese midfielder, with Chelsea now advancing their efforts to secure a deal with Monaco before the transfer deadline.

We exclusively revealed on August 28 that Camara has emerged as one of the club’s preferred midfield targets amid growing uncertainty surrounding Fernandez’s future, with Manchester City continuing their push to land the Argentina international.

Indeed, sources revealed earlier on Tuesday that City are confident of striking an agreement for Fernandez and are working aggressively to have key business completed before the 11pm transfer deadline.

However, Chelsea have once again reminded the Cityzens that bidding for the 25-year-old World Cup winner will need to start at £120m – and there are expectations that any deal could ultimately set a new British transfer record.

Against that backdrop, Chelsea have accelerated contingency plans, and Camara is viewed internally as a player capable of filling the void should Fernandez complete a move to the Etihad.

The Senegal international has impressed scouts with his energy, tactical intelligence and ability to operate in multiple midfield roles. Chelsea’s recruitment team have tracked his development closely, and discussions have gathered momentum in recent days.

We understand Monaco are seeking a fee of €60m (£51.4m, $70m) for Camara, who has been capped 49 times by his country and came through the famous Generation Foot academy.

While Chelsea have also held conversations regarding Roma midfielder Manu Kone, TEAMtalk can confirm that Camara is currently the player they are making the most significant progress with.

However, Roma are determined to retain the France midfielder and, with Xabi Alonso making it clear that Camara is his first choice, they have now accelerated talks with his entourage, having now reached an agreement.

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The Blues are understood to believe the Monaco star has the profile and long-term potential to thrive under Enzo Maresca, with his age and development curve aligning perfectly with the club’s transfer strategy.

Camara enjoyed another strong campaign with Monaco and has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

However, Chelsea have moved decisively, and the agreement on personal terms represents a major step forward in their pursuit.

Any deal remains dependent on Chelsea reaching an agreement with Monaco, but negotiations are continuing as the west London club work against the clock in what could prove to be a dramatic final day of the window.

With Manchester City increasingly confident about completing a move for Fernandez and Chelsea simultaneously advancing their chase of Camara, the coming hours could trigger one of the most significant midfield reshuffles of the summer.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s pursuit of Camara is now one to watch very closely as deadline day reaches its climax.

There’ll be no shortage of done deals at Stamford Bridge on deadline day, with the Blues primed to offload Robert Sanchez (loan) to Como, and both of Tosin Adarabioyo (£7m plus add-ons) and Mykhailo Mudryk (loan with £75m buy option) to Tottenham.