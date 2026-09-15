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Leeds United fans are celebrating a thrashing of Newcastle United and there could be a further boost for the club as it continues its upward trajectory – this time in the form of a potential boost from kit manufacturer Adidas.

Visitors to the Leeds United website over the summer may have noticed a few unusual options when ordering kits and it hints at a major upgrade for the club.

Adidas supplies kits for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal. These clubs are classed as ‘Elite’ by Adidas and the category gives fans a large amount of perks.

They include ‘Authentic’ style shirts as worn by the players, distribution deals to more locations around the world, and more merchandise and clothing ranges. Adidas keeps these deals for the clubs it believes has the global fanbase and on-pitch success to justify the attention.

Clubs can be upgraded or downgraded and Leeds could be set for a promotion after a strong start to the Premier League season.

Leeds’ large fanbase and increasingly impressive results on the pitch seem to be blurring the lines for Adidas, which has already launched collections for the club that include unique Leeds Adidas trainers and stunning retro-style training ranges.

Leeds in contention for Adidas ‘promotion’

Fans who visited the Leeds website in the summer were offered the option to order an Authentic shirt, although it was quickly taken down shortly afterwards.

It suggests Leeds are actively being considered to be upgraded to ‘Local Elite’ status, which has previously been awarded to the likes of Celtic and Newcastle in recent years.

The move would see Leeds promoted to the level of major European clubs, and just one step away from joining the biggest clubs in the world at the top of the Adidas hierarchy.

Promotion to Elite status would drastically increase the kit options for fans including the addition of Authentic Clima-cool options, and ranges such as the Adidas famous retro ‘Lifestyler’ collections, which usually feature training gear and t-shirts based on older kits.

It would also mean a more experimental third kit with unique features designed specifically for each club, something not present on Leeds’ current third shirts.

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