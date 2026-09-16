Leeds United are refusing to rush into offering striker Lukas Nmecha a new deal at Elland Road, with sources describing his situation as fluid and the German star effectively playing for his future at Elland Road, sources can reveal.

The Whites have made rapid strides since their return to the Premier League and currently sit third in the table after four matches of their second season back among the elite.

While Leeds can certainly feel optimistic about their prospects of a strong season given the impressive start made by their summer signings – with James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi all performing brilliantly – not everyone in Daniel Farke’s squad is happy with their lot right now.

Indeed, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin firmly established as the club’s starting striker and, arguably, in the form of his career right now, starting spots and indeed even minutes on the field have been hard to come by for Nmecha so far.

The powerfully built 27-year-old was United’s first signing back in the Premier League when he arrived on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, signing a two-year deal at Elland Road on his arrival

But while Leeds decided to reward a flurry of his teammates with extended deals over the summer – Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Brenden Aaronson and Jayden Bogle all signing new and improved contracts – Nmecha has had to watch with time ticking down on his arrangement.

Indeed, having asked about the situation, we have been told that Nmecha’s future is one “being assessed” and a “fluid” one, with the club very happy with his role in the squad, but with the management remaining non-committal over whether they would offer him a new deal.

Effectively, and reading between the lines somewhat, Nmecha is effectively playing for his future at Elland Road.

And with the 52-goal star’s contract expiring at the end of the season, a mid-season sale of Nmecha in the winter window, and while the club can still take some sort of money on him, is not being ruled out, albeit that comes with a massive caveat…

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Leeds in a delicate situation with Lukas Nmecha

By not offering him a new deal, Leeds also know they are at risk of losing the seven-cap Germany international as a free agent next summer. Furthermore, Nmecha is also eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1, and it would be wrong to assume his agent is not keeping an eye open to potential opportunities.

And the striker, who has 52 career goals, including seven in 37 games for Leeds, would not be short on offers were he to enter free agency status.

As revealed, Leeds are also not ruling out a mid-season sale of the player, albeit that would come with its own risks.

Nmecha has provided valuable and experienced back-up for Calvert-Lewin, and his exit would leave Leeds in need of signing a replacement.

Indeed, 49ers Enterprises would be unlikely to sign off on his departure unless a replacement had already been sourced. And having let both Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt leave over the summer, Leeds would have no other players in their squad capable of leading the line beyond DCL were Nmecha allowed to leave.

That said, the Whites, though, are always looking for ways to better their squad, and it would also come as no surprise were the club not already thinking about potential upgrades, much as they did in the summer when Trafford and Muharemovic were brought in as replacements for Karl Darlow / Lucas Perri and Pascal Struijk.

We are told that Leeds are open to the signing of an upcoming striker to provide cover for Calvert-Lewin – rather than taking his starting spot – and one name who could fill that void is record-breaking New York Red Bulls frontman Julian Hall, whom TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month is on the Whites’ radar.

As it stands, though, nothing has been decided at this stage, albeit it’s safe to say that Nmecha’s future is delicately poised and a decision over his future is one that will be made in the weeks and months ahead.

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