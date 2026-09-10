American starlet Julian Hall remains firmly on the radar of a host of leading European clubs despite signing a new long-term contract with New York Red Bulls – with Leeds United understood to hold an early interest in the blossoming teenage talent, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old New York City-born forward has attracted significant attention across Europe following a record-breaking rise in MLS, with Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Monaco now among the latest European heavyweights to show strong interest in his development.

Hall made his professional debut for the Red Bulls at just 15, becoming the third-youngest player in MLS history and the youngest ever to represent the club. He followed that up in 2024 by scoring his first league goal and becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in MLS history, behind only the iconic Freddy Adu.

Earlier this year, Hall added another record to his growing list when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew at just 18 years and 50 days old.

The forward, who signed his first professional contract at 15, has now committed his future to the Red Bulls with a new four-year deal.

That agreement protects New York’s position and locks in Hall’s value – but TEAMtalk understands it has done little to dampen the interest being generated by his outstanding development and with several big-name European sides, including up to seven in the Premier League, now on his trail…

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Leeds among admirers of NYRB striker Julian Hall

RB Leipzig are huge admirers of Hall and looked closely at him during the summer. That move would certainly make plenty of sense given the sporting connections between the two clubs.

However, sources have told our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that Leeds United have also been monitoring the teenager closely.

Although Leeds are not officially part of the Red Bull network, their major sponsorship relationship has created close links, and those connections have helped with their checks on Hall.

However, we are told the youngster was already on the club’s radar before those ties became relevant.

Leeds looked to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and did take a look at several potential options, having sanctioned the exits of both Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt, with neither figuring in Daniel Farke’s plans.

But the 49ers ultimately opted to keep their powder dry, with sources making it clear they wanted to sign a young, upcoming striker talent to provide cover and competition for first-choice Dominic Calvert-Lewin and back-up Lukas Nmecha, rather than risk signing an already-proven big-name striker who could be left frustrated by lack of minutes under Farke.

The Leeds management, led by director of football Adam Underwood, spends a long time assessing players’ suitability to Farke’s side, both on a footballing-ability basis, but also on their personalities and how they can be integrated into the squad.

Leeds did, though, move to sign French attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya on deadline day, and the star has dropped five big reasons for having made the switch to Elland Road.

And while they did not make a move for Hall in the summer, the teenager is a player they are very much aware of and someone who could fit the bill for Leeds United in future windows.

Whether that comes in January, or next summer or beyond remains to be seen, with plenty of variables affecting the prospects of a potential move to Elland Road.

Hall has enjoyed an outstanding 2026, scoring 12 goals in 25 appearances, and his performances have strengthened the belief among European clubs that he has the potential to make the step into top-level European football.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Aston Villa have also had Hall on their list, while Brentford and Brighton are also major admirers.

The latter pair have developed reputations for identifying elite young talent early, and Hall is firmly on their radar as they continue to assess his progress.

The interest extends to the Premier League’s biggest clubs too.

We can confirm that City Football Group have carried out work on Hall, while Manchester United and BlueCo, the ownership group behind Chelsea, have also assessed his potential.

His new Red Bulls contract means there is no immediate pressure for the club to sell, but his remarkable record and continued development ensure his name is becoming increasingly familiar to the biggest recruitment departments in Europe.